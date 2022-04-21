Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co. is now hiring more than 200 associates as it prepares to bring Kroger Delivery to the South Florida market this summer. The retailer, which currently operates the service in three major Florida markets, is offering competitive wages, flexible hours and benefits.

The company plans to hire talented individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds and experiences. Kroger Delivery is recruiting drivers, as well as associates in vital areas such as logistics and human resources. The grocer offers a robust benefits package that includes tuition reimbursement, health care benefits, mental health counseling, discounts on groceries, and other perks. Interested candidates can apply now at Jobs.Kroger.com.

"We have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food," said Peggy McCaslin, human resources manager, Kroger Delivery.

Kroger continues to build a grocery ecosystem for the future. Kroger Delivery is already available to Floridians in the greater Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville areas.

