Walmart will host its Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, April 23, during which customers at the company’s pharmacies across the country can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings, as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations.

The events aim to help customers get and stay healthy by enabling them to know their numbers and then seek care to improve their wellness. Walmart is also supporting the American Heart Association’s drive to educate customers on checking their blood pressure through the Reclaim Your Rhythm campaign.

More than 4,600 U.S. Walmart pharmacies will hold Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on April 23. Select stores will also offer vision screenings. The day’s events will feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

• Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings at select locations.

• Immunizations, including for pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough, Hepatitis A and B, and more.

• No-cost COVID-19 vaccines.

• Wellness resources and the chance to speak with pharmacists.

Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days since 2014, contributing more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers. As more than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, the retailer is often the first stop for health care in these communities.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.