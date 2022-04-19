Texas grocer H-E-B will donate proceeds from its sustainable Field & Future by H-E-B product line to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) in order to support the group’s efforts to conserve the state’s wildlife, habitat and natural resources.

There are nearly 100 Field & Future by H-E-B products on store shelves, ranging from dish soap and body wash to baby diapers and trash bags. Items are made with recycled or recyclable content and biodegradable formulas or plant-based ingredients.

“H-E-B is an iconic Texas company, and this new partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, our official nonprofit partner, is incredibly exciting,” said Carter Smith, executive director of TPWF “It’s fitting that the Field & Future line of products will benefit conservation projects across Texas, and we’re deeply grateful for this new partnership.”

TPWF will use the funds to support its environmental conservation programs, including coastal conservation along the Texas Gulf Coast, black bear restoration in West Texas and the establishment of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in North Texas.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.