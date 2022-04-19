Tops Friendly Markets has promoted Mike Nugent to VP of merchandising. In this role, he will oversee all merchandising programs to meet the budgeted objectives of inventory and service levels, pricing policies and sales and profit goals.

Most recently, Nugent served as director of edible grocery. Throughout his nearly 30 years at Tops, he has also worked as director of asset protection, district manager and store manager.

A frequent public speaker, he has been an adjunct professor and instructor at the University of Buffalo School of Management for the past several years. He also shares his time as a board member for the Hillside Family of Agencies’ Work-Scholarship Connection that provides at-risk youths with the skills and support they need to stay in school and graduate.

Nugent is a graduate of the executive MBA program at the University of Buffalo School of Management and earned an undergraduate degree in business management and economics from SUNY Empire State College.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Friendly Markets operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 15,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.