News Briefs

04/19/2022

Tops Taps Mike Nugent as VP of Merchandising

Tops Friendly Markets has promoted Mike Nugent to VP of merchandising. In this role, he will oversee all merchandising programs to meet the budgeted objectives of inventory and service levels, pricing policies and sales and profit goals.

Most recently, Nugent served as director of edible grocery. Throughout his nearly 30 years at Tops, he has also worked as director of asset protection, district manager and store manager.

A frequent public speaker, he has been an adjunct professor and instructor at the University of Buffalo School of Management for the past several years. He also shares his time as a board member for the Hillside Family of Agencies’ Work-Scholarship Connection that provides at-risk youths with the skills and support they need to stay in school and graduate.

Nugent is a graduate of the executive MBA program at the University of Buffalo School of Management and earned an undergraduate degree in business management and economics from SUNY Empire State College.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Friendly Markets operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 15,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/19/2022

Stater Bros. Markets Rolls Out New Ad Campaign

Stater Bros. Markets is showcasing its recently refreshed brand in the “Bring It Home” advertising campaign. The ads depict how the Southern California grocer helps shoppers find fresh food and meal solutions.

The campaign launched April 4 on screens and billboards across the region, ahead of planned changes to Stater Bros.’ in-store experience, website, marketing initiatives and company operations, as well as the introduction of an e-commerce solution. The updated brand aims to reflect the changing shopping preferences of today's families and amplify Stater Bros.’ commitment to local communities by emphasizing fresh, healthy, specialty diet, ethnic and convenient meal offerings. Accompanying the rebrand is a new tagline: Fresh. Affordable. Community First. 

Stater Bros. also identified an opportunity to meet customers on a deeper level: their values. “We are very fortunate to have a terrific history and culture and a great base to build from, but we must evolve with our customers and teammates today,” explained Pete Van Helden, the company’s CEO. “This isn’t just a launch. It’s a journey, and we have a great future ahead.”

Stater Bros. also hopes to boost the shopping experience via personalized service and increased product offerings. In support of this initiative, a team of in-house culinary experts will create new recipes and flavors for the chain’s stores. Additionally, later this month, the company will begin testing updated store décor designed to create a warm, welcoming shopping atmosphere, and test an enhanced fresh experience in a smaller-format store.

San Bernardino, Calif.-based Stater Bros. operates more than 170 supermarkets in seven Southern California counties and employs about 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/18/2022

Publix Honors 6 Associates for Community Service

Publix recently honored six associates with a community service award named after the company’s founder. George Jenkins, affectionately known throughout the organization as “Mr. George,” was an advocate for helping others; the company started the Mr. George Awards in 1995.

This year’s winners include the following Publix team members:

  • Ben Robb, store manager, Madison, Ala.
  • Kelsey Palmer, assistant customer service manager, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
  • Rhett Bagwell, store manager, Tallahassee, Fla.
  • Stacy Bidwell, assistant customer service manager, North Port, Fla.
  • Erika Serkin, store manager, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
  • Melanie Bonanno, director of employment law and investigations

Publix CEO Todd Jones lauded the associates’ commitment to a range of important causes. “As a company, part of our mission is to be involved as responsible citizens in our communities. Mr. George’s philosophy was simply to give, without receiving anything in return. The work these extraordinary associates perform continue his legacy of giving back,” he said.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has 1,281 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/18/2022

Grocery Outlet, Instacart Partnership Goes National

Grocery Outlet is expanding its e-commerce partnership with Instacart by offering same-day delivery from nearly 400 stores in California, Oregon, Washington, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada and New Jersey.

Instacart first brought Grocery Outlet onto its app back in October, making online shopping and delivery available to Grocery Outlet customers for the first time. The initial pilot ran for six months across nearly 70 retail stores in California. With this national expansion, more Grocery Outlet customers can now access products online and have orders delivered in as fast as an hour.

“We know accessibility matters, and our successful pilot proved the value delivery in as fast as an hour provides Grocery Outlet customers,” said Chris Rogers, VP of retail at San Francisco-based Instacart. “As consumers continue to seek value, selection and convenience, we’re proud to support Grocery Outlet as the retailer continues to build an engaging online experience for their customers.”

“We remain excited about the long-term potential of our e-commerce initiative and partnership with Instacart enabling us to expand our customer reach,” said Eric Lindberg, CEO of Grocery Outlet. “Following positive results from our pilot, we recently completed a rollout to nearly all stores. While it’s only been a few weeks since the rollout, we are pleased with the smooth execution and the favorable response from independent operators and customers so far.”

Based in Emeryville, Calif., Grocery Outlet is No. 69 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/15/2022

Fair Trade USA Joins Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly Initiative

Fair Trade USA, a nonprofit organization and third-party certifier of fair-trade products in the United States, has joined Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly initiative.  

Climate Pledge Friendly highlights products that are certified by one of the sustainability certifications featured on Amazon’s certification page or by the company's own Compact by Design certification. With Fair Trade USA joining the pledge, this would allow Fair Trade Certified products to be more easily discoverable on Amazon’s e-commerce sites.

“We are thrilled consumers have access to a wider assortment of more sustainable products through our partnership with Climate Pledge Friendly,” said Paul Rice, founder and CEO of Oakland, Calif.-based Fair Trade USA. “We applaud Amazon for creating ways for customers to shop for more sustainable products and addressing climate change head-on through initiatives such as their climate pledge.” 

Inspired by Amazon’s commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040, the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative highlights products that support its efforts to preserve the natural world. Fair Trade Certified products with universal product codes (UPC) will receive the Climate Pledge Friendly badge identifying items that meet sustainability standards.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/15/2022

Fortun’s Delivers Custom Chowder Bars to Grocers

Fortun's Finishing Touch Soups and Sauces is offering a new “chowder bar” for grocery seafood departments. Retailers can offer custom-branded clam chowder, lobster bisque and Alaskan seafood chowder displayed in a three-unit kettle.

In addition to the hot products, Fortun’s chowder bar program includes cold soups to go. With this turnkey setup, shoppers can sample the premium chowders and bisques before buying them for at-home use. Fortun Foods is touting the program as a way to enhance brands, increase loyalty and boost profits for retail seafood areas.

The soups are made with real stock and cream and fresh vegetables. The Kirkland, Wash.-based Fortun Foods, Inc. was started more than 10 years ago by Kevin Fortun, former founder and president of Stockpot Soups.