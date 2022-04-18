Grocery Outlet is expanding its e-commerce partnership with Instacart by offering same-day delivery from nearly 400 stores in California, Oregon, Washington, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada and New Jersey.

Instacart first brought Grocery Outlet onto its app back in October, making online shopping and delivery available to Grocery Outlet customers for the first time. The initial pilot ran for six months across nearly 70 retail stores in California. With this national expansion, more Grocery Outlet customers can now access products online and have orders delivered in as fast as an hour.

“We know accessibility matters, and our successful pilot proved the value delivery in as fast as an hour provides Grocery Outlet customers,” said Chris Rogers, VP of retail at San Francisco-based Instacart. “As consumers continue to seek value, selection and convenience, we’re proud to support Grocery Outlet as the retailer continues to build an engaging online experience for their customers.”

“We remain excited about the long-term potential of our e-commerce initiative and partnership with Instacart enabling us to expand our customer reach,” said Eric Lindberg, CEO of Grocery Outlet. “Following positive results from our pilot, we recently completed a rollout to nearly all stores. While it’s only been a few weeks since the rollout, we are pleased with the smooth execution and the favorable response from independent operators and customers so far.”

Based in Emeryville, Calif., Grocery Outlet is No. 69 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.