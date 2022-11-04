Big Y Foods has revealed plans to build a new-concept Big Y Express Fresh Market at 1500 Main Street as part of the Tower Square development in the grocer’s hometown of Springfield, Mass. The 10,000-square-foot location will be tailored to fit the needs of the city’s downtown area, where workers and area residents have not previously had access to convenient options that are nutritious and affordable.

The small-format market will carry an assortment of items from each grocery store department. Offerings will include high-quality prepared meals and sandwiches, as well as natural and organic products and everyday staples. There will also be an in-house sushi chef preparing fresh items daily.

“We are excited to bring an entirely new concept to downtown Springfield,” Colin D’Amour, senior director Big Y Express, the company’s gas and convenience division. “We know that there has been an appetite for Big Y’s fresh and local foods for many years now. We are confident that customers will enjoy our many offerings. We are working diligently with our contractors to establish a timeline for opening and are excited to be a part of the downtown community.”

The grocer also recently wrapped up renovations of its Big Y at Fresh Acres in Springfield. Since it opened in 2006, Fresh Acres has served as Big Y’s testing site for innovative concepts that are then rolled out across the entire supermarket chain.

Big Y operates 85 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 71 supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and 13 Big Y Express gas and convenience locations, with almost 12,000 employees. The company is No. 76 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America