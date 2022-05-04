As part of Giant Food’s sustainability commitment, the grocery store chain has teamed with environmental technology company GreenPrint on a Reduced Emissions Program for fuel locations in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. Set to launch April 19, the program will automatically calculate and offset up to 30% of vehicle emissions generated from gallons of gas sold at Giant Food pumps through investments in certified carbon reduction projects, at no additional cost to the customer. These projects include reforestation, alternative energy and methane reduction.

As well as offsetting customers’ carbon emissions on all fuel sold, the Reduced Emissions Program will plant 50,000 trees over three years in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and support other local community projects with such organizations as Potomac Conservancy and Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.

“Giant is committed to making sustainable choices in our business that have a positive impact on the environment,” noted Giant Food President Ira Kress. “We are proud to be working with GreenPrint to reduce fuel emissions and to be bringing this program to our customers so they may join us in helping our communities and the planet.”

To ensure the program’s integrity, GreenPrint will deliver real-time audited reporting to provide details on carbon emissions, offsets purchased and retired, and project investments. GreenPrint is a PDI company with offices in Atlanta; Trabuco Canyon, Calif.; and Hamburg, Germany.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 83 full-service PNC Banks, 26 Starbucks locations and 18 fuel stations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.