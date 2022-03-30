Internationally known Italian retailer and restaurant Eataly has decided to end its franchise agreement in Moscow because of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

The Eataly store that has been operating in Moscow was the only one in Russia. According to the retailer, the decision to dissolve operations in Moscow is a way to show solidarity with Ukraine and to condemn the war.

“As we continue to monitor the situation and support the people of Ukraine, Eataly will be working across all our locations in North America and EMEA, and network of suppliers to provide critical supplies, donations of food and other fundraising initiatives,” said Nicola Ferinetti, CEO of Alba, Italy-based Eataly.

Inspired by an idea sketched on a piece of paper and following five years of research and hard work, the first Eataly opened its doors in Torino, Italy, in 2007. Since it was first established, the franchise has opened 39 stores around the world, including Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Arabia, Germany and Turkey.

In related news, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused instant-needs platform Buyk to go dark after it lost access to Russian capital in the wake of crippling sanctions, while many food retailers in the United States and elsewhere have launched relief efforts in support of Ukrainians.