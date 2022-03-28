Walmart is halting cigarette sales at some of its stores. The Wall Street Journal reported that Walmart locations in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico are no longer selling cigarettes, with some of those spaces converted to self-checkout areas or for merchandising impulse items like candy.

The decisions to curb sales of cigarettes are done on a store-by-store basis, according to information from Walmart. “We are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business. As a result of our ongoing focus on the tobacco category, we have made the business decision to discontinue the sale of tobacco in select stores,” the retailer explained in a statement.

Nearly three years ago, Walmart pulled electronic cigarettes from the shelves at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. “Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S. locations,” a company spokesman said at the time.

Other retailers are no longer selling cigarettes in their stores. In early 2020, Schnuck Markets, Inc. put an end to selling cigarettes as well as e-cigarettes, vaping products, cigars, chewing tobacco and snuff. Hannaford followed suit, phasing out such products in fall 2020. Target was the first big player to yank tobacco products back in 1996, and CVS banned such items in 2014.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.