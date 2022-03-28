In a move that may well herald how consumers will routinely access better-for-you foods, health technology company Lumen has partnered with Metabolic Meals, a chef-made organic meal service. The largest metabolic measurement platform in the world, Lumen is now giving users the option to have a personalized nutrition plan, driven by their breath measurement, delivered straight to their doors.

“It’s the first time we’ve provided ready-to-eat meals based on real-time metabolism measurements as we take personalized nutrition into the future,” said Barak Alon, business product manager at New York-based Lumen. “We’re tailoring nutrition for our customers, down to the last macronutrient.”

Added Alon: “We found that many of our customers claim they want to save time and have access to more low-carb meal options, and this partnership enables us to deliver on that.”

St. Louis-based Metabolic Meals delivers a variety of healthy chef-based meals featuring fresh ingredients, including organic, grass-fed meat, that correspond to Lumen’s nutrition recommendations as verified by metabolic experts and Lumen-registered dietitians. The service includes measuring a consumer’s metabolism through the Lumen device and the creation of a personalized meal plan according to whether the consumer is burning fats or carbs, with all hand-picked ready-to-eat dishes delivered by Metabolic Meals.

The Lumen/Metabolic Meals initiative is available nationwide for Lumen customers, starting at $139 with free shipping. Each box of five meals contains 15 dishes based on five protein meals and 10 side dishes. The Lumen device is available online, starting at $249 for a six-month subscription, renewing at $19 monthly. Users can download the app free on the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Lumen is also fully integrated with Apple Watch and Garmin wearable devices, enabling users to get real-time notifications to measure their metabolism after workouts and track the impact of their exercise on their ability to shift into burning fat.