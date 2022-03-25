Meijer will open two new supercenters in northeast Ohio on April 28, in the cities of Brunswick and Canton.

“It’s extremely exciting to continue expanding our presence in northeast Ohio,” said Tom Wilson, Meijer regional VP. “Over the last two years, our store teams have helped families meet unprecedented challenges by providing fresh grocery options and supporting their pharmacy needs. Now we’re gearing up to bring our one-stop shopping experience to new communities in Brunswick and Canton.”

According to Wilson, the locations will offer grocery, fresh produce, bakery, meat, and deli, along with a floral area and garden center. Other departments will include pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports and apparel. Further, Meijer Express gas stations adjacent to both stores will open on March 31.

Since opening its first Ohio store in the Columbus area in 1981, Meijer has invested heavily in the state, most recently building seven supercenters in the greater Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown areas. In December 2021, the retailer broke ground on a new grocery market as part of the Fairfax Market mixed-use project in partnership with the city of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic, Fairfax Renaissance Development Corp. and Fairmount Properties. Meijer also operates a distribution center and dairy-processing Facility in Tipp City, employing more than 12,000 associates statewide.

Job openings for the new Meijer supercenters include full- and part-time hourly positions across a wide array of skill sets. Interested candidates can apply online.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.