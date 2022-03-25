David Ball, the chairman, CEO and president of Balls Food Stores, has revealed the promotions of five employees as the independent grocer plans to mark 100 years in business. The employees are Scott Bayne, Gregg Frost, Mike Sullivan, Bob Pearson and Pat Rogers.

Bayne is a food industry veteran with more than 44 years of experience and has been with Balls for eight years, most recently as VP of sales and marketing. Now he has been promoted to COO.

Frost has been with Balls for more than 45 years in a number of company roles, including VP of human resources and VP of Hen House Markets. With this promotion, he can now add chief teammate officer to the list of roles that he has held within the company.

Sullivan, part of Balls Food Stores for more than 30 years, is now VP of Price Chopper operations.

Pearson, who has been with the company for 29 years and managed multiple stores, is now VP of Hen House, Sunfresh and Payless operations.

Rogers, who has been with the company for 18-plus years and was previously Hen House markets delicatessen specialist, has been promoted to Balls Food delicatessen director.

Kansas City, Kan.-based Ball’s Food Stores operates 26 supermarkets under the Hen House Market, Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Payless Discount Foods banners in Kansas City and surrounding markets. Balls Food Stores has served Kansas City and its surrounding areas for nearly a century. The independent grocer will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023. In 2021 and 2022, Balls Food Stores was chosen as one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents.