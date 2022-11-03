ShopRite of Yardley will hold the grand opening of its new beer and wine department and in-store café on Saturday, March 19.

The grand opening of the newly remodeled section will be commemorated with wine and beer tastings, along with cheese pairings from the store’s cheese department. The new department will feature nearly 200 kinds of beers and wines for shoppers to choose from, including domestic, imported and craft beers, as well as top-selling wines, wines produced by smaller and organic producers, and kosher wines.

“We look forward to offering our customers a special collection of wines and beers that have been carefully selected by our knowledgeable staff and beverage manager,” said Joe Colalillo, president of ShopRite of Hunterdon County and the owner and operator of the ShopRite of Yardley, located at 1603 Big Oak Road in Yardley, Pa.

The new department also includes an adjacent café that allows customers to enjoy a snack or meal from the store’s food offerings, along with a beer or glass of wine.

Visitors can check out the bottle shop and tasting event during the grand opening, which will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The largest retailer-owned grocery cooperative in the United States, Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate 361 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.