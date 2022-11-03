Sam’s Club has recently launched a new member rewards program called Sam’s Cash. It combines previous member rewards programs, Sam’s Club Mastercard Cash Back Rewards and Plus Cash Rewards, into one simplified platform that allows members to consolidate all of the rewards they’ve earned and are eligible to spend.

Members can spend their Sam’s Cash in the club, online or cash it out. Beginning in April, additional Sam’s Cash will be awarded to members monthly, as opposed to annually.

All Sam’s Club members can earn Sam’s Cash by:

Shopping at Sam’s Club as a Plus member: Plus members earn 2% Sam’s Cash on purchases in club, including Curbside Pickup and Scan & Go checkout.

Using a Sam’s Club Mastercard: Cardholders earn 5% back in Sam’s Cash on fuel, 3% on eligible purchases at Sam’s Club for Plus Members, 3% on dining, and 1% on other eligible purchases.

Sam’s Club, a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart operates about 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club ranks ninth.