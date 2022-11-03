The Responsible Business Initiative for Justice is launching a program made possible by Walmart that aims to confront economic immobility at the source by offering meaningful, long-term career opportunities for young people at high risk of criminal justice involvement. In doing so, the international nonprofit organization aims to advance racial equity, prevent youth from entering the criminal justice system and help create future corporate leaders.

Rolling out at the South by Southwest festival, which runs March-20 in Austin, the Unlock Potential program calls on major U.S. employers to use hiring and other resources to give vulnerable youth and young adults economic opportunity, thereby providing more routes to help them reach their full potential.

Walmart’s support of Unlock Potential is part of the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity’s creation of national networks to kick-start criminal justice prevention initiatives across the United States.

“We must be more intentional about creating meaningful opportunities for at-risk youth so we can break the cycle of incarceration for these groups of young people, particularly Black young adults,” explained Marvin Carr, director, Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity. “The Unlock Potential program adds to a network of community leaders, nonprofits and policymakers working together to advance criminal justice prevention initiatives, made possible by the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity.”

