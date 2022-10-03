Some notable growth is sprouting in a food desert on Chicago’s South Side. This week marked the grand opening of the Go Green Community Fresh Market in the Englewood neighborhood.

The two-level store at 1207 W. 63rd Street includes a variety of fresh foods and prepared meals for individuals and families in the area who have long faced food insecurity. Locally-made and produced products are available as well, and the store will offer a membership plan with benefits for residents and vendors.

Go-Green Community Fresh Market is the result of a joint effort between various community groups, spearheaded by the Inner-City Muslim Action Network as part of its flagship Corner Store Campaign. This store – said to be more than 25 years in the making – is part of a broader revitalization of that particular stretch of 63rd Street through an initiative known as Go Green on Racine.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand for the ribbon cutting. “While I am ecstatic to be here, while we should continue to be celebrating, I think it’s important for us to reflect on what it is that we’re celebrating,” said Lightfoot. “How much blood, sweat and tears it took to get to this moment, and what we can do to commit ourselves so that it doesn’t happen again.”

According to Chicago media reports, the store was $5 million project funded by an array of nonprofit organizations, foundations and state agencies. The City of Chicago invested more than $1.5 million in the effort.