Sam’s Club has made Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants available as a payment option within Scan & Go shopping on its mobile app. Scan & Go allows members to bypass the traditional checkout line inside a club. Sam’s Club is the first retailer to support digital EBT payment for physical in-club transactions.

Sam’s Club coordinated with many teams internally to ensure a simple, accessible and seamless solution. The retailer worked with its checkout service that takes care of Sam’s Club’s interactions with the payment processors that manage each state’s EBT SNAP program. It also worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service throughout the project to review the solution and experience.

EBT via Scan & Go is available at participating locations.

Sam’s Club highlighted the Scan & Go service in its ad debut during the Big Game of the year. Starring actor, comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart, the "Like a VIP" spot followed Hart shopping like a VIP with Scan & Go, unaware that the feature is available to everyone.

