Diebold Nixdorf and LOC Software Enhance Self-Checkout

LOC Software, a retail management software provider, and Diebold Nixdorf, a global provider of checkout technology solutions, have partnered to simplify self-checkout solution implementation for retailers and enhance customer experiences with a fast, efficient, user-friendly system.

Laval, Quebec-based LOC’s ThriVersA software runs natively on Diebold Nixdorf’s self-checkout and kiosk systems, which will be mainly manufactured at the latter company’s global headquarters in North Canton, Ohio. ThriVersA’s unique design allows stores to use a single database for transactions of Diebold Nixdorf’s self-service solutions, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or mobile devices. Additionally, its flexible-screen design allows cashiers and customers to easily navigate through workflows, helping stores optimize retail performance.

Diebold Nixdorf’s retail technology allows grocery and C-store operators to confidently deploy self-service solutions. Its self-checkout and kiosk systems are highly modular and open. Diebold Nixdorf also prioritizes service support, employing more than 2,000 technicians in North America to provide expert service when necessary.

“The Open Retailing approach is a key element of Diebold Nixdorf’s self-service solution design, ensuring a smooth interaction of both solutions,” said Ed McCabe, head of retail sales North America at Diebold Nixdorf.

Diverse solutions are immediately available.