KIND Snacks Appoints Chief Customer Officer

Bakery ingredient manufacturer and distributor Dawn Foods of Jackson, Mich., announced that its corporate executive chef and director of the company’s culinary and innovation studio received an award from the American Culinary Foundation (ACF). Melissa Trimmer won the Pastry Chef of the Year Award from the ACF’s Michigan Chefs de Cuisine chapter.

Trimmer was honored for her accomplishments in the field, efforts to educate others and passion for the industry. The ACF recently held its first Chef of the Year dinner in two years, following a pandemic-related hiatus.

In addition to her work at Dawn Foods, Trimmer will serve as a judge for the Michigan state ProStart culinary arts competition for high school students in March. The following month, she will speak at the Women in Culinary Apprenticeship fundraising event hosted by the Detroit Institute of Gastronomy and in June, she will judge a SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta that empowers students to become trained professionals and responsible community leaders in various trade, technical, and skilled service occupations.

A statement on the company website commended Trimmer for her work at and beyond Dawn Foods: “We are incredibly proud to have Chef Melissa as our corporate executive pastry chef at Dawn. Her passion, expertise, and commitment to excellence are truly exceptional. We look forward to the continued inspiration she brings to the bakery industry through her outstanding work.”