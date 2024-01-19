News Briefs


  • 1/19/2024

    DoorDash Teams With La Michoacana Meat Market

    DoorDash Smartphone

    DoorDash has formed a new grocery partnership with La Michoacana Meat Market, the largest chain of Hispanic supermarkets in the United States. As a result of the partnership, nearly 200 stores in Texas and Oklahoma are now providing on-demand grocery delivery to shoppers. According to San Francisco-based DoorDash, the addition of the popular regional grocer brings to the delivery platform one of the most expansive on-demand Hispanic grocery selections to date, including fresh products, marinated meats and homemade meals.

    Consumers can currently order same-day delivery from all La Michoacana Meat Market, La Michoacana Supermarket, El Ahorro Supermarket and Sellers Bros. stores. In addition, all stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program offering members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores across the country. To promote the new partnership, now through Feb. 29, consumers can enjoy 20% off orders of $35 or more, up to $15, while DashPass members receive 30% off all eligible orders of $50 or more, up to $20.

    The move continues DoorDash’s rapid growth in the grocery category, following the addition in September of CUB, Eataly, El Super, Fiesta Mart, Lowe’s Markets, Pruett’s Food, Stater Bros. Markets, and Strack & Van Til to the DoorDash Marketplace. Since that time, the company has also partnered with Gus’s Community Market, New Leaf Community Markets, The Fresh Market and Save Mart. Further, DoorDash has rolled out SNAP/EBT as a payment method on its platform. 

    Based in Houston, La Michoacana Meat Market is No. 88 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America

  • 12/12/2023

    Gus’s Community Market, New Leaf Community Markets Team With DoorDash

    New Leaf Gus's DoorDash Logos Teaser

    DoorDash has formed two new partnerships with neighborhood community grocers in Northern California to offer consumers on-demand grocery delivery. Gus’s Community Market is a family-owned San Francisco mainstay, and New Leaf Community Markets is a Santa Cruz-based natural and organic grocer with six locations. 

    Millions of consumers shop in DoorDash’s convenience and grocery categories every month, and new consumers to the online grocery industry start with DoorDash more than any other platform. Giving local and regional grocers the necessary tools and technology to reach new and loyal customers is a high priority for the San Francisco-based company.

    [Read more: “DoorDash Releases This Year's Top Grocery Delivery Orders”] 

    Gus’s Community Market and New Leaf locations will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members no delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores across the country.

    Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings is the holding company for New Leaf Community Markets, its sister banner New Seasons Market and Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market and Metropolitan Market, each with its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy, and go-to market strategy. Each brand is also deeply rooted in community and is the leader in its respective market in offering the most unique item assortments; highest-quality meat, seafood and bakery items; and the broadest assortment of quality and organic produce available, as well as a broad high-quality offering of prepared foods. 

  • 11/29/2023

    Verde Farms Appoints VP of Finance

    Andy Schutt

    Verde Farms, which produces a line of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef, has named Andy Schutt as its VP of finance. In this role, he will lead the company’s finance operations, including all reporting, banking relationships and financial planning and analysis activities.

    Most recently, Schutt was CFO at clean energy drink company Kill Cliff, where he helped guide the company’s growth and margin improvement strategies. His background also includes a position as president and CFO of medical education company Imedex. 

    [Read more: "SpartanNash Names Amy McClellan EVP and Chief Customer Officer"]

    “Andy's extensive background in financial leadership, coupled with his successful track record in steering companies through strategic growth, makes him a valuable addition to the Verde team," said Brad Johnson, president of the Boston, Mass.-based Verde Farms. “With Andy on our team, we are confident we will continue to grow substantially as we revolutionize the meat aisle with our Beef From A Better Place.”

    Schutt said he is looking forward to helping the company grow and maintain its commitment to regenerative agriculture. "I am thrilled to join Verde Farms, a pioneering force in the CPG industry that is a true trailblazer in sustainable practices that aligns perfectly with my passion for driving positive change,” he remarked. “The proven success of Verde as a staple brand, as well as the organic and sustainable beef category as a whole, makes this journey an exciting one.”

  • 11/20/2023

    Produce Distributors Association to Hold Annual Meeting

    Produce Distributors Association Teaser

    The Produce Distributors Association (PDA) has scheduled its annual meeting for Dec. 5 at 2:00 p.m. at the official New York Produce Show hotel, The Sheraton Times Square, in New York City. The meeting will take place in the Liberty Room on the third floor, with a Zoom link to be provided upon request for those who can’t attend in person. The New York Produce Show runs Dec. 5-7.

    Open to current and prospective members, the annual meeting will enable stakeholders in the produce distribution sector to convene, collaborate and strategize for the future. The agenda will feature an update on the revitalized association, networking opportunities and a presentation on challenges facing the produce distribution industry.

    [Read more: "How Refocused Promotions Can Move the Needle in Produce"]

    “We are excited to host the annual meeting at the Sheraton Times Square, in conjunction with The New York Produce Show, bringing together industry leaders from across the country to discuss the latest developments in the produce distribution sector,” said Matthew D’Arrigo, chairman of Washington, D.C.-based PDA. “This event is an excellent opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing and fostering collaboration among professionals.”

    This past October, the organization rebranded itself from the National Association of Perishable Agricultural Receivers (NAPAR) to its current incarnation. 

    PDA is a national association dedicated to advancing the interests of professionals in the produce distribution industry. It provides a platform for networking, education and advocacy to support the growth and success of its members.

  • 10/23/2023

    New President at Steak-Umm Parent Company

    Todd Bray

    Quaker Maid Meats, known for its Steak-umm brand, has named a new president. The company recently appointed Todd Bray to that role, succeeding Sergei Szortyka.

    Sergei Szortyka will continue to serve as CEO. He is the son of company founder Stanley Szortyka, who passed away in 2022. The company’s legacy leaders also include Nancy Szortyka Deale, who is COO.

    [Read more: "Johnsonville CEO to Exit"]

    Bray – the first non-family member to lead the business – is a 25-year company veteran. Most recently, he held the role of VP of operations.

    “Todd has been an invaluable member of our team, and his wealth of experience in the industry is extraordinary. We will continue to play a vital role in the organization and are excited about the future of QMM under Todd's leadership. We look forward to achieving new milestones together,” said Sergei Szortyka and Nancy Szortyka Deale in a joint statement.

    Based in Reading, Pa., Quaker Maid Meats was started more than 50 years ago and specializes in frozen meat products, including the company’s own line of pure beef sandwich steaks. The company acquired the iconic Steak-umm brand in 2006. That thinly-sliced sandwich steak was invented in 1968 by Gene Gagliardi as a more “chewable” alternative to traditional steak.  

  • 10/3/2023

    Doc’s Food Stores Upgrades Digital Shopping Platform

    Doc's Food Stores Country Mart Oklahoma Teaser

    Twelve-store Oklahoma independent grocer Doc’s Food Stores Inc. has chosen eGrowcery,  developer of a retail food industry e-commerce platform for grocers, to help it upgrade its digital shopping program.

    “Our entire focus at Doc’s Food Stores is giving the customer what they want, and right now more of our shoppers want an easy-to-use experience so they can order quickly and get those items quickly,” noted Jim Brown, owner of Bixby, Okla.-based Doc’s “The platform from eGrowcery helps us do that better than we ever have, plus it makes the entire order fulfillment and payment process much more efficient.”

    “Doc’s Food Stores is a great example of a retailer combining the latest technology and an outstanding corporate culture to compete and win online,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “We’re committed to helping them deliver an online shopping experience that is best in class.” 

    Other companies that eGrowcery has recently established partnerships with include wholesaler Certco and such independent food retailers as Mackenthun’s and Hitchcock’s Markets.

    Established in 1946, Doc’s operates supermarkets across Oklahoma under the Doc’s Apple Market, Country Mart, JB’s Market, Price Mart and Cox Cash Saver banners.

