DoorDash Teams With La Michoacana Meat Market

DoorDash has formed a new grocery partnership with La Michoacana Meat Market, the largest chain of Hispanic supermarkets in the United States. As a result of the partnership, nearly 200 stores in Texas and Oklahoma are now providing on-demand grocery delivery to shoppers. According to San Francisco-based DoorDash, the addition of the popular regional grocer brings to the delivery platform one of the most expansive on-demand Hispanic grocery selections to date, including fresh products, marinated meats and homemade meals.

Consumers can currently order same-day delivery from all La Michoacana Meat Market, La Michoacana Supermarket, El Ahorro Supermarket and Sellers Bros. stores. In addition, all stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program offering members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores across the country. To promote the new partnership, now through Feb. 29, consumers can enjoy 20% off orders of $35 or more, up to $15, while DashPass members receive 30% off all eligible orders of $50 or more, up to $20.

The move continues DoorDash’s rapid growth in the grocery category, following the addition in September of CUB, Eataly, El Super, Fiesta Mart, Lowe’s Markets, Pruett’s Food, Stater Bros. Markets, and Strack & Van Til to the DoorDash Marketplace. Since that time, the company has also partnered with Gus’s Community Market, New Leaf Community Markets, The Fresh Market and Save Mart. Further, DoorDash has rolled out SNAP/EBT as a payment method on its platform.

Based in Houston, La Michoacana Meat Market is No. 88 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.