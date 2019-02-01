The Grocery Business' Top 10 Stories of December 2018
Among the pieces posted on Progressive Grocer’s website in December 2018, the 10 most popular overall, based on website analytics of the month’s unique page views, are:
- 1st NY Lidl Store Opening on Staten Island
- Instacart Severs Ties with Whole Foods
- Kroger Tests Store-Within-a-Store Concept in Walgreens
- What 2019 Will Bring in Grocery Retail: A Q&A with Nielsen's New CEO
- 23 Huge Misconceptions About the Grocery Business, According to Its Emerging Leaders
- Kroger to Buy Chunk of Shopko's Pharmacy Business
- What to Expect in Grocery Technology in 2019
- Industry Hails Passage of Farm Bill
- GenNext Awards 2018: An In-Depth Look at 25 of the Grocery Business' Emerging Leaders
- UNFI Posts Mixed Q1 Results While Working to Integrate Supervalu