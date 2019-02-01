The Grocery Business' Top 10 Stories of December 2018

Press enter to search
01/02/2019
Among the pieces posted on Progressive Grocer’s website in December 2018, the 10 most popular overall, based on website analytics of the month’s unique page views, are:

Also Worth Reading

The Top 10 Overall Stories of 2018

Lidl, The Fresh Market, Top Women in Grocery take the spotlight

The Top 10 Grocery Technology Stories of 2018

Alibaba's mobile-centric chain, Kroger's cashier-free tech make the list

The Top 10 Fresh-Focused Stories of 2018

Chef'd's shutdown, Kroger's produce pay policy and more take spotlight

The Top 10 Center Store Stories of 2018

Giant's premium Taste of Inspirations rollout, Kroger wine deliveries among most popular articles

The Top 10 Shakeup Stories of 2018

Fresh Market's store closures, Amazon's rise and more make major headlines

