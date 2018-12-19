What 2019 Will Bring in Grocery Retail: A Q&A with Nielsen's New CEO

Progressive Grocer: What are three or four main areas you see transforming in 2019 in the business of grocery retail, and how will they transform?

Kenny: As AI continues to unfold and advance the grocery retail industry, I believe that an AI-driven, data strategy will increasingly become a default setting for retailers and FMCG manufacturers – with AI and machine learning unlocking even more value. And while we have over 1,000 data scientists who solve our clients’ thorniest problems, retailers looking to get ahead in 2019 should also be looking to develop their own understanding of this technology, too. Working together can make that happen, faster. Another transformation on the horizon is the deconstruction of walled gardens. In 2018, grocery retailers and manufacturers didn’t get the most out of their data due to disconnected systems. This is a critical element that will certainly need to change in 2019. For both the U.S. grocery retail and FMCG manufacturing industry, open platforms for smarter, faster activation of data and insights will become the clear path to success. History tells us that walled gardens, companies that try to go it alone, tend to fail if they don’t change to an open policy where they embrace the community in which they operate. With so many third party data sets available, no one company will ever be in a position to provide all the data assets that are needed to be successful. And that’s okay. Open platforms, set in cloud marketplaces, with clear data, enables previously disparate data sets to be shared, integrated and activated. This is a game changer and it’s here. The omnichannel landscape will continue to transform in 2019. For retailers, a holistic view of the omnichannel business landscape will be a crucial navigational tool to see market volume and share across online and offline, emerging trends and gaining full visibility into changes in buyer behavior to inform strategic decisions. Finally, for grocery retailers, more success will come from gaining greater access to the lives of the consumers they serve, through data - in, of course, a safe and secure manner. However, at no other point in history has the consumer been more aware, curious and concerned about how data about them is being captured and used. Therefore, I strongly believe that with data comes huge responsibilities - to protect the consumer, the marketing ecosystem and to manage it all with integrity and transparency.

Progressive Grocer: What is key for grocery retailers to survive in this changing world?

Kenny: For too long, companies have been stuck in a mode of managing data versus creating a data strategy. To move forward, data should be treated as an enterprise asset. This is a new concept for the retail and consumer product landscape – and one that is being driven by Nielsen. Quality data will continue to be key. Nielsen’s commitment to high-quality, science-backed data is an essential service to the marketplace. The ability to provide useful data, independent of bias towards buyer or seller, will only become more crucial to the marketplace. When we marry gold standard consumer panel data with tracking and behavioral data and any number of other big, context-building data sets, and then apply a unique mix of human and machine analysis, with real data scientists and algorithms, great decisions become much easier. Lastly, collaboration is an important word for us - and a mindset that we hope we can continue to spread across the industry. It’s our priority to make sure clients are maximizing their data assets, so through strategic alliances like the one we have with Microsoft, we are breaking down the silos of the status quo. I believe that adopting a holistic data strategy will be the only way to win in FMCG and retail.

Progressive Grocer: You've served in top roles at several technology companies, including IBM and The Weather Company. Tell us about your experiences there and how you will bring those learnings to Nielsen to help transform it from a market research company to a technology and AI -first company.