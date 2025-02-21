THE FRIDAY 5: Walmart Posts Banner Q4; FDA Commissioner Resigns

1. Introducing the 2025 Outstanding Independents

Readers this week were interested in the unveiling of PG’s 2025 class of Outstanding Independents. The 16 indie grocers chosen are masters at tailoring their offerings to local customers and are tuned in to the needs of their communities in ways that many of their larger competitors can only envy.

These independents also give their employees the kind of benefits that ensure loyalty and productivity, while also helping their wider communities in innumerable ways. Sustainability is also a core value for many of these grocers, and many spotlight endearing quirks that make a store a unique destination, like the vintage aviation décor in one honoree’s beer, wine and spirits department, reflecting the passion for flying of the family that owns the store.

Read on to learn more about this year’s class of Outstanding Independents.

2. UNFI's Hottest Grocery Trends

PG Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta was on hand for this year’s UNFI Spring and Summer Selling Show in Orlando, and took to the floor to detail the event’s top six trends. From functional benefits to new takes on spice, this year’s show put the spotlight on thousands of unique items, including 50 new-to-market products, spanning the natural, organic, fresh, specialty and conventional grocery categories.

Find out more about this year’s top trends.

3. Harris Teeter Associates Share How Company Maintains Reputation

This week, PG Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt talked with three associates from Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., about the unique aspects of the grocery store chain as it gears up to mark 65 years in business. Xavier Hare, director of Our Brands, will be with the company for 18 years come September; Mike Hildebrand, produce field buyer, has worked for the grocer since 1979; and Christy Hubbard, VP of marketing, started out at the food retailer 36 years ago, all shared their perspectives on how Harris Teeter maintains its reputation as a special place to work and shop.

“I applied to be a cashier at Harris Teeter when I was 16, shortly after moving to North Carolina from New Jersey,” explained Hare. “The first time I shopped at Harris Teeter, I could immediately tell this company was different. The friendly atmosphere, clean stores and welcoming environment stood out to me. I knew right then I wanted to be a part of that culture.”

Continued Hare: “Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to learn and grow in various areas of the business. I started by leading front end teams in a few stores, then transitioned to the Store Support Center to dive into merchandising. In merchandising, I’ve held roles ranging from managing inventory in supply chain to category management, and now I’m proud to lead the Own Brands team.”

“Harris Teeter stands out because we genuinely value listening to both our customers and associates, making thoughtful adjustments to meet their needs,” said Hildebrand. “We continuously assess and refine our operations to ensure we exceed expectations in every aspect.”