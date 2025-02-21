THE FRIDAY 5: Walmart Posts Banner Q4; FDA Commissioner Resigns

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been sworn in as the next Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
4. RFK Jr. Becomes Secretary of HHS While FDA Commissioner Resigns
Following the U.S. Senate confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees agencies regulating the food industry and supermarket pharmacies such as the FDA and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, several industry groups, including the Consumers Brands Association and FMI – The Food Industry Association, were quick to congratulate him on his appointment.
FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin offered the following statement: “HHS and FDA are critical agencies for ensuring the safety and affordability of our food and drug supply. FMI and our members congratulate the newly confirmed Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and look forward to collaborating with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. − and the new teams at HHS and FDA − to ensure that policies and regulations enhance safety and affordability and do not unnecessarily drive up food or drug costs.”
Later in the week, news broke that Jim Jones resigned from his position as deputy commissioner for human foods at the FDA. Jones’ sudden departure is reportedly in response to President Donald Trump’s “indiscriminate firing” of nearly 90 agency staff members.
“It has been increasingly clear that with the Trump administration’s disdain for the very people necessary to implement your agenda ... it would have been fruitless for me to continue in this role,” Jones said in a letter to the FDA's acting commissioner, seen by The Wall Street Journal.
Jones said that the Trump administration had fired 89 people in the FDA’s human foods program last weekend, including staff with expertise in infant formula safety, and 10 workers hired to review potentially unsafe food ingredients.
5. Walmart Finishes FY2024 Strong
Finally, readers were interested in the late week news that Walmart posted another strong quarter, reporting revenue of $180.6 billion, up 4.1%, for the three-month period ended Jan. 31. Walmart logged a strong holiday season, with e-commerce sales shooting up 20% in the United States. That marked the 11th straight quarter of double-digit gains.
In the Walmart U.S. segment, customers’ store visits and purchases climbed as transactions rose 2.8% and average ticket increased 1.8% year over year. Higher-income customers continue to lead share gains for the company.
According to data published by Chicago-based consumer insights company Numerator, Walmart has become a grocery leader, capturing 20.9% of grocery market share. The Kroger Co. is a distant second, with 9.1%.
For FY2025, Walmart’s revenue was $681.0 billion, up 5.1%. Operating income was up $2.3 billion, or 8.6%, growing faster than sales. The company raised its dividend 13% to 94 cents per share, its largest increase in more than a decade.
Meanwhile, Walmart inked a deal recently with Helios Artificial Intelligence for the company to provide its climate risk and price forecasting software for the retailer’s use. Helios says its software will allow Walmart to evaluate medium- and long- term climate risks facing its global agricultural supply chain to help secure sustainable sourcing.
“Walmart is leading the way when it comes to leveraging artificial intelligence to strengthen its supply chain,” said Francisco Martin-Rayo, co-founder and CEO of Helios. “Helios winning the ‘golden ticket’ is not only a great testament to our technology, but also proof that there are urgent needs from procurement teams to climate-proof their supply chains – especially those at the most globalized levels.”