THE FRIDAY 5: Walmart Posts Banner Q4; FDA Commissioner Resigns

The best independent grocers of 2025, spring and summer trends from UNFI show also made news
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer

Welcome to The Friday 5, Progressive Grocer’s weekly roundup of the top news and trends in the food retail industry. Each Friday, we’ll take a look at the stories that are most important to our readers and also keep tabs on the trends that are poised to impact grocers.

Outstanding Independents
PG shared its top 16 independent grocers this week.

1. Introducing the 2025 Outstanding Independents

Readers this week were interested in the unveiling of PG’s 2025 class of Outstanding Independents. The 16 indie grocers chosen are masters at tailoring their offerings to local customers and are tuned in to the needs of their communities in ways that many of their larger competitors can only envy.

These independents also give their employees the kind of benefits that ensure loyalty and productivity, while also helping their wider communities in innumerable ways. Sustainability is also a core value for many of these grocers, and many spotlight endearing quirks that make a store a unique destination, like the vintage aviation décor in one honoree’s beer, wine and spirits department, reflecting the passion for flying of the family that owns the store.

Read on to learn more about this year’s class of Outstanding Independents.

2. UNFI's Hottest Grocery Trends

PG Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta was on hand for this year’s UNFI Spring and Summer Selling Show in Orlando, and took to the floor to detail the event’s top six trends. From functional benefits to new takes on spice, this year’s show put the spotlight on thousands of unique items, including 50 new-to-market products, spanning the natural, organic, fresh, specialty and conventional grocery categories.

Find out more about this year’s top trends.

3. Harris Teeter Associates Share How Company Maintains Reputation

This week, PG Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt talked with three associates from Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., about the unique aspects of the grocery store chain as it gears up to mark 65 years in business. Xavier Hare, director of Our Brands, will be with the company for 18 years come September; Mike Hildebrand, produce field buyer, has worked for the grocer since 1979; and Christy Hubbard, VP of marketing, started out at the food retailer 36 years ago, all shared their perspectives on how Harris Teeter maintains its reputation as a special place to work and shop. 

“I applied to be a cashier at Harris Teeter when I was 16, shortly after moving to North Carolina from New Jersey,” explained Hare. “The first time I shopped at Harris Teeter, I could immediately tell this company was different. The friendly atmosphere, clean stores and welcoming environment stood out to me. I knew right then I wanted to be a part of that culture.” 

Continued Hare: “Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to learn and grow in various areas of the business. I started by leading front end teams in a few stores, then transitioned to the Store Support Center to dive into merchandising. In merchandising, I’ve held roles ranging from managing inventory in supply chain to category management, and now I’m proud to lead the Own Brands team.”

“Harris Teeter stands out because we genuinely value listening to both our customers and associates, making thoughtful adjustments to meet their needs,” said Hildebrand. “We continuously assess and refine our operations to ensure we exceed expectations in every aspect.” 

RFK Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been sworn in as the next Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

4. RFK Jr. Becomes Secretary of HHS While FDA Commissioner Resigns

Following the U.S. Senate confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees agencies regulating the food industry and supermarket pharmacies such as the FDA and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, several industry groups, including the Consumers Brands Association and FMI – The Food Industry Association, were quick to congratulate him on his appointment.

FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin offered the following statement: “HHS and FDA are critical agencies for ensuring the safety and affordability of our food and drug supply. FMI and our members congratulate the newly confirmed Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and look forward to collaborating with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. − and the new teams at HHS and FDA − to ensure that policies and regulations enhance safety and affordability and do not unnecessarily drive up food or drug costs.”

Later in the week, news broke that Jim Jones resigned from his position as deputy commissioner for human foods at the FDA. Jones’ sudden departure is reportedly in response to President Donald Trump’s “indiscriminate firing” of nearly 90 agency staff members.

“It has been increasingly clear that with the Trump administration’s disdain for the very people necessary to implement your agenda ... it would have been fruitless for me to continue in this role,” Jones said in a letter to the FDA's acting commissioner, seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Jones said that the Trump administration had fired 89 people in the FDA’s human foods program last weekend, including staff with expertise in infant formula safety, and 10 workers hired to review potentially unsafe food ingredients.

5. Walmart Finishes FY2024 Strong

Finally, readers were interested in the late week news that Walmart posted another strong quarter, reporting revenue of $180.6 billion, up 4.1%, for the three-month period ended Jan. 31. Walmart logged a strong holiday season, with e-commerce sales shooting up 20% in the United States. That marked the 11th straight quarter of double-digit gains.

In the Walmart U.S. segment, customers’ store visits and purchases climbed as transactions rose 2.8% and average ticket increased 1.8% year over year. Higher-income customers continue to lead share gains for the company.

According to data published by Chicago-based consumer insights company Numerator, Walmart has become a grocery leader, capturing 20.9% of grocery market share. The Kroger Co. is a distant second, with 9.1%. 

For FY2025, Walmart’s revenue was $681.0 billion, up 5.1%. Operating income was up $2.3 billion, or 8.6%, growing faster than sales. The company raised its dividend 13% to 94 cents per share, its largest increase in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Walmart inked a deal recently with Helios Artificial Intelligence for the company to provide its climate risk and price forecasting software for the retailer’s use. Helios says its software will allow Walmart to evaluate medium- and long- term climate risks facing its global agricultural supply chain to help secure sustainable sourcing. 

“Walmart is leading the way when it comes to leveraging artificial intelligence to strengthen its supply chain,” said Francisco Martin-Rayo, co-founder and CEO of Helios. “Helios winning the ‘golden ticket’ is not only a great testament to our technology, but also proof that there are urgent needs from procurement teams to climate-proof their supply chains – especially those at the most globalized levels.”

