THE FRIDAY 5: SpartanNash Makes Yet Another Acquisition; Grocery Outlet CEO Resigns

Trader Joe's is in growth mode as it unveiled several new stores in October.
3. Trader Joe’s, Brookshire Grocery Expanding
October proved to be a busy month for Trader Joe’s with numerous new stores openings across the United States, including those in Vancouver, Wash.; Sugar Land, Texas; Leesburg, Va.; South Lake City, Utah; Canyon Country, Calif., and Chandler, Ariz.
During a recent episode of the “Inside Trader Joe’s” podcast, Tara Miller, the grocer’s marketing director, noted that Trader Joe’s has been in acceleration mode, reflected in the recent openings. “We're adding lots of stores, even though we're a company that's been in business for close to 60 years at this point,” she said. “We are growing, and we are growing at a pretty good rate right now.”
Meanwhile, Brookshire Grocery is also in growth mode with the announcement that it is acquiring four Shoppin’ Baskit stores in West and Central Texas. The grocer will integrate them into its Spring Market banner.
The locations in the towns of Ranger, Coleman, Ballinger and De Leon will close for a short time in early December to convert to Spring Market stores. In addition to an expanded assortment of groceries and household essentials, the markets will also carry a variety of products from ACE Hardware as part of Brookshire’s partnership with ACE.
4. Kroger's Crystal Ball
Readers were interested this week in Kroger’s list of food trends for the coming year, which include emerging flavors, twists on classics, price-influenced preferences and more.
The five main themes include:
Food Dupes
Bold & Briny
Protein Renaissance
Pepper Palette
Hail, Caesar
Read on for a clearer look at these unique trends.
5. Exclusive Look Into Target’s Thanksgiving Marketing Strategy
PG Senior Editor Lynn Petrak got an exclusive peek inside Target’s strategy for the Thanksgiving holiday, which includes changing up some of consumers’ pre-holiday shopping habits. The mass retailer is touting itself as a destination for seasonal food and beverages, promoting a Thanksgiving meal deal priced at $20 and $5 less than last year’s offering.
John Conlin, SVP of merchandising, food and beverage at Target, spoke with Petrak about how Good & Gather is central to this year’s Thanksgiving gatherings, as well as the retailer’s other plans for helping its customers celebrate the annual repast.