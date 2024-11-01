THE FRIDAY 5: SpartanNash Makes Yet Another Acquisition; Grocery Outlet CEO Resigns

SpartanNash is in growth mode as it is set to acquire Markham Enterprises.

1. SpartanNash Makes Another Acquisition

Readers this week were interested in the growth of Michigan-based food solutions company SpartanNash. Following its announced acquisition of Findlay, Ohio-based regional grocer Fresh Encounter in mid-October, SpartanNash revealed that it also intends to acquire Markham Enterprises, a three-store chain of c-stores and fuel distributor.

"Markham Enterprises fits well in our current retail portfolio, as we look to expand our fuel center and convenience store footprint," said Masiar Tayebi, EVP and chief strategy and information officer at SpartanNash. "We are in the process of refreshing many of our existing fuel centers, so this acquisition is another exciting milestone in our investment in this part of our business – and in our strategic growth plans overall.”

The deal is expected to close in early December, though terms were not disclosed.

2. Changes in Leadership at Grocery Outlet, Albertsons

News broke this week that former Grocery Outlet CEO and current Chairman of the Board Eric Lindberg has been named the company’s interim president and CEO following R.J. Sheedy’s abrupt resignation from the position and his place on the board of directors.

Grocery Outlet’s board of directors has hired a global executive search firm to help identify a permanent CEO. For his part, Lindberg previously served as CEO or co-CEO of the company from January 2006 to December 2022.

There was also movement on Albertsons Cos.’ board of directors this week as the group elected Jim Donald as the sole independent chair and appointed Stephen Feinberg to the board after Chan Galbato stepped down from his co-chairman position on Oct. 22.

CEO Vivek Sankaran noted: “Jim will continue to provide strong leadership as chair of the board. I am excited to welcome Steve to the board, and I thank Chan for his significant contributions.”