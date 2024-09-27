THE FRIDAY 5: New Leader at Stop & Shop; Kroger Prepares for 3rd Court Battle

1. New Leadership at Stop & Shop

Breaking news this week included Ahold Delhaize USA’s move to elevate its chief commercial officer to president of Stop & Shop. Roger Wheeler will take over the role effective Sept. 30, while current President Gordon Reid plans to retire in mid-2025.

In an exclusive trade press interview with PG Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt, Wheeler candidly discussed his background, the qualities he brings to his new job, his priorities in the position, and what he wants associates and customers to know.

Stop & Shop has been in a state of flux as of late, having identified 32 locations that it intends to shutter by year end as part of parent company Ahold Delhaize’s Growing Together strategy. Following the closures, Stop & Shop will still operate more than 350 stores across its five-state footprint: 81 in Connecticut, 115 in Massachusetts, 47 in New Jersey, 91 in New York and 25 in Rhode Island.

2. Kroger Gets Ready for Battle in Colorado

All eyes have remained on PG’s coverage of Kroger’s court battles, starting with Washington state’s antitrust case against the grocer’s proposed $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons Cos. At the end of last week, Alona Florenz, C&S Wholesale Grocers' SVP of corporate development and financial planning and analysis; Joseph Welsh, CEO of Joseph Welsh Consulting and an expert in supermarket retail operations and rebannering; and Mark McGowan, C&S president of retail, took the stand to further discuss the divestiture plan.

Kroger and Albertsons have already agreed to divest 579 stores to C&S, the largest grocery wholesale distributor in the United States, and the eighth-largest privately owned company in the United States. Kroger believes that C&S’s existing distribution network positions it well for retail expansion, and that its procurement network and deep industry experience will enable C&S to aggressively compete in the grocery retail market.

Come Monday, the CEOs of the two grocery retailers took the stand in Seattle. Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen and Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran argued that their merger is justified, as it will allow them to better compete with diverse yet powerful companies like Walmart, Amazon and Costco, which have moved rapidly to dominate grocery retailing. As reported by The Seattle Times, both retailers pushed back against the argument that Kroger and Albertsons are each other’s most significant rivals.

Day six of the Washington state trial saw the court hearing from Eric Winn, CEO of C&S.

While Kroger and Albertsons are still in the midst of their trial in Washington state, they're also gearing up for court proceedings in Colorado. A trial is scheduled to start there on Monday, Sept. 30. In February, following a yearlong investigation, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court to block the merger, contending that it would eliminate head-to-head competition between Kroger and Albertsons and consolidate an already concentrated market.