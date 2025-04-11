THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger’s $1B Gamble; Big Lots! Is Back

1. Big Lots! Is Back

This week, discount retailer Variety Wholesalers Inc. revealed the first wave of openings for its newly acquired Big Lots! locations, which started on April 10 with nine stores across six states, including Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.

Big Lots! filed for bankruptcy in September 2024, and a few months later agreed to a sale transaction with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners that enabled the transfer of Big Lots assets — including stores, distribution centers and intellectual property — to other retailers and companies, including Variety Wholesalers, which acquired 219 stores.

"We're thrilled to bring the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands and a new apparel department for the entire family,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers. “We’re opening stores quickly so we can serve the community. We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week we’ll add more new products as we build towards the grand-opening celebration in the fall. Every time a customer visits Big Lots! we want them to find something new and exciting!"

In addition to the initial nine locations, Variety Wholesalers plans to reopen Big Lots! stores in North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia, among other states.

2. Southeastern Grocers Conducts Layoffs Amid Restructuring

Readers were interested this week in the news that Southeastern Grocers (SEG) is restructuring its store support center in Jacksonville, Fla., and field support teams across the Southeast, both of which have resulted in employee layoffs. The move comes a few months after a consortium of private investors, led by current SEG CEO and President Anthony Hucker and C&S Wholesale Grocers, acquired Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners back from ALDI U.S.

SEG did not disclose how many employees are part of the layoffs, but did recognize the difficult but necessary decision to restructure its business.

“Taking action now is the most prudent thing to do for the long-term health of the business, as we know that we will progressively operate a smaller fleet of stores following previously agreed conversions through 2027,” a company statement sent to Progressive Grocer noted. “Aligning our structure with the direction of our business is essential to strengthening our operations, ensuring we can continue to serve our customers, support our stores and position our company for long-term success.”