Southeastern Grocers Layoffs Part of Restructuring Plan

As its business evolves and it looks to the future, SEG has made the difficult decision to restructure its store support center in Jacksonville, Fla., and field support teams across the Southeast.

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) has revealed that it's restructuring its store support center in Jacksonville, Fla., and field support teams across the Southeast, resulting in employee layoffs.

The move comes a few months after the news that a consortium of private investors, led by current SEG CEO and President Anthony Hucker, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, had acquired Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners back from ALDI U.S. The agreement comprised about 170 grocery stores across Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, in addition to the existing Winn-Dixie liquor store business. ALDI plans to complete its previously revealed conversion plans, with around 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores to be converted to the ALDI format over a multiyear process that began in March 2024 and is expected to wrap up in 2027.

At the time, Hucker said, “As we reinvest in the store fleet, we are inspired by listening loudly to the voices of our customers, to elevate and revolutionize our customer experience and store offerings, so that each step we take will reflect our dedication to our people and our communities.”

Meanwhile, SEG did not disclose how many employees are part of the layoffs, choosing instead to recognize the difficult but necessary decision to restructure its business.

“Taking action now is the most prudent thing to do for the long-term health of the business, as we know that we will progressively operate a smaller fleet of stores following previously agreed conversions through 2027,” a company statement sent to Progressive Grocer noted. “Aligning our structure with the direction of our business is essential to strengthening our operations, ensuring we can continue to serve our customers, support our stores and position our company for long-term success.”