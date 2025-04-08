Southeastern Grocers Layoffs Part of Restructuring Plan
While these restructuring changes don't directly affect in-store teams, SEG acknowledged the effect that they have on all associates.
“We are committed to navigating this process with care, respect and transparency, and we deeply appreciate the dedication and contributions of every affected team member,” the company statement continued. “For those impacted, we are offering a comprehensive support package to assist during this transition, including fair compensation, continued health benefits with COBRA paid by the company, and access to career coaching resources, including recruiter connections, resume building and interview preparation.”
SEG is moving forward to remain focused on its customers and the communities it serves. “We are committed to building a stronger future — one that honors our 100-year legacy while transforming to meet the needs of tomorrow,” the company statement sent to PG said.
Jacksonville, Fla.-based SEG is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.