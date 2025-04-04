Associated Wholesale Grocers Logs Record Results at Annual Shareholders Meeting

At its annual shareholders meeting late last month, Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. (AWG) revealed net sales for the cooperative of $11.5 billion, an increase of 2.41%, and consolidated company sales of $12.1 billion. Additionally, AWG distributed a record $286.2 million of year-end patronage immediately after the event.

The total distribution of cooperative benefits returned to shareholders, including interest, allowances and patronage, was a record $642.1 million, an increase of 6.53%, and total members’ investment and equity rose to a record $700.1 million. Further, the trading value for class “A” shares grew to $1,650 per share, an increase of 2.5%.

“We achieved these results through implementation of multiple strategic initiatives, improved operational performance and completing the integration of the Valu Merchandisers Co. (VMC) subsidiary departments into the cooperative,” explained Dan Funk, president and CEO of Kansas City, Kan.-based AWG. “Despite headwinds such as pressure on unit volumes, decreased pharmacy sales and ongoing supply chain disruptions in key product categories, we delivered exceptional results for our members. Expanded promotional program opportunities, increased member participation in vendor partners’ promotional programs and continued investment in private-brand growth have significantly contributed to the remarkable 6.53% improvement in total distributions for the year.”