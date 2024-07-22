 Skip to main content

Associated Wholesale Grocers Debuts Healthy Snacks Assortment

Designed to merchandise in grocers’ produce departments, the program offers a curated selection of 15 natural snacks
Greg Sleter
AWG Snacks
AWG Brands' new Best Choice Produce Snack Program includes a selection of healthy snacks.

AWG Brands, the private brands portfolio of Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), has launched its Best Choice Produce Snack Program. Designed to merchandise in grocers’ produce departments, the program offers a curated selection of 15 natural snacks.  

“We’re continuing to see growth in the category based on analytics from the AWG Partner Gateway data-sharing platform,” said Tye Anthony, AWG's chief merchandising and marketing officer. “Best Choice is joining in the category growth and offering a private brands solution with unique and trending flavors.”  

The product portfolio includes a variety of sweet, salty, and spicy flavor options ranging from crunchy nuts and seeds to flavorful dried fruits and trail mixes. The line is backed by AWG Brands’ 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.  

“From exclusive offerings like the Fire-Roasted Cashews with Sea Salt, Cherry Delight Snack Mix, and Heat Flame Snack Mix, to classics like Whole Raw Almonds and Banana Chips, there is an option for everyone,” said Emily Detwiler, AWG Brands executive director. “We worked diligently with our vendor partner to ensure this new portfolio stands out in the natural snacking category while featuring some of the trending flavor profiles like spicy heat.” 

Products in the line are offered in transparent, 5- to 8-ounce bags with minimal labeling to showcase the freshness of the food inside. AWG member retailers that buy into the program are also offered a free display rack for easy and attractive merchandising.  

“We’re committed to offering innovative ways for AWG member retailers to increase sales,” said Tim Graas, AWG’s executive director of produce field procurement. "With the launch of the Best Choice Produce Snack Program, we're excited to offer a wide range of quality snacking  options that create value for member retailers and their customers.”

With attractive retail price points, AWG officials said the program is competitive with national and regional bulk snack offerings. The items are now available in AWG member retailer stores

This article originally appeared in sister publication Store Brands

