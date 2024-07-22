Associated Wholesale Grocers Debuts Healthy Snacks Assortment
“From exclusive offerings like the Fire-Roasted Cashews with Sea Salt, Cherry Delight Snack Mix, and Heat Flame Snack Mix, to classics like Whole Raw Almonds and Banana Chips, there is an option for everyone,” said Emily Detwiler, AWG Brands executive director. “We worked diligently with our vendor partner to ensure this new portfolio stands out in the natural snacking category while featuring some of the trending flavor profiles like spicy heat.”
Products in the line are offered in transparent, 5- to 8-ounce bags with minimal labeling to showcase the freshness of the food inside. AWG member retailers that buy into the program are also offered a free display rack for easy and attractive merchandising.
“We’re committed to offering innovative ways for AWG member retailers to increase sales,” said Tim Graas, AWG’s executive director of produce field procurement. "With the launch of the Best Choice Produce Snack Program, we're excited to offer a wide range of quality snacking options that create value for member retailers and their customers.”
With attractive retail price points, AWG officials said the program is competitive with national and regional bulk snack offerings. The items are now available in AWG member retailer stores.