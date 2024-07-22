Associated Wholesale Grocers Debuts Healthy Snacks Assortment

AWG Brands, the private brands portfolio of Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), has launched its Best Choice Produce Snack Program. Designed to merchandise in grocers’ produce departments, the program offers a curated selection of 15 natural snacks.

“We’re continuing to see growth in the category based on analytics from the AWG Partner Gateway data-sharing platform,” said Tye Anthony, AWG's chief merchandising and marketing officer. “Best Choice is joining in the category growth and offering a private brands solution with unique and trending flavors.”

The product portfolio includes a variety of sweet, salty, and spicy flavor options ranging from crunchy nuts and seeds to flavorful dried fruits and trail mixes. The line is backed by AWG Brands’ 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.