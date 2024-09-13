THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger Trial Heats Up; Ahold Delhaize Plots U.S. Future

The FTC is squaring off against Kroger and Albertsons in court this month in an attempt to block the proposed merger.

1. Kroger-Albertsons Trial Heats Up

Courtroom developments in the trial aimed at blocking the proposed $24.6 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons were top of mind this week, garnering the most story clicks. The latest testimonies focused on competition, the divestiture package and labor.

Defending the deal against the lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Kroger and Albertsons contend that the FTC’s arguments are flawed and the agency is limiting its perception of grocery competition to “traditional supermarkets.” However, the grocery landscape has expanded to include club stores, big box retailers, hard discounters and competitors like Amazon.

Meanwhile, to allay concerns about competition, Albertsons’ COO Susan Morris recently took the stand to discuss the divestiture package and efficiencies; she has been tapped to lead C&S’ new retail business. “I don’t want to run another mini-Kroger or a mini-Albertsons. This is a chance to run something distinct,” she declared. Closing arguments are set for Sept. 17.

2. Ahold Delhaize’s Growth Strategies Explained

Another future-focused story of interest to readers was an inside look at Ahold Delhaize’s Growing Together strategy. That plan, shared in May at the company’s 2024 Strategy Day in the Netherlands, charts key growth and investment plans and ambitions toward 2028.

Progressive Grocer was on site for the event and recapped the six strategic priorities, including a thriving workplace; healthy communities and planet; vibrant customer experiences; trusted product, and the drive for customer innovation. While the company executes growth plans, it is also zeroing in on efficiencies, a move that includes the closing of at least 32 underperforming Stop & Shop stores across the Northeast.

Ahold Delhaize’s roadmap for success among its U.S. banners is also based on the strength of its people and its brands’ rich local heritages. “Each brand now has a seamless integrated shopping experience that builds trust and loyalty across all of our channels. I personally believe this is where the magic begins. This is the power of food retailing as we move forward and into the future, and our brands are more than places to shop,” asserted Ahold Delhaize USA CEO JJ Fleeman. He also shared that the company intends to increase brand strength and density over the next four years through remodels, e-commerce activities and retail media, among other efforts.