THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger Rests Its Case; Walmart, Sam's Club Put Tech to the Test

Kroger rested its case on Oct. 8 in its merger trial against the state of Washington.

1. Kroger Rests Its Case in Seattle as King Soopers Opens New Store

Kroger’s court battles keep proving popular among PG’s readers. The grocer rested its case on Oct. 8 in a trial in Washington state that aims to stop the retailer's proposed $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons Cos. Both Kroger and the state have 10 business days to submit final briefings before closing arguments, which are scheduled for Oct. 23.

The Washington case is one of three attempts to block the mega-merger. Kroger and Albertsons' legal teams are currently flying between Washington to Colorado as they work on another trial in Denver. Additionally, Oregon U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson is still weighing the case that wrapped in her court in late September, noting that the deliberation process is moving as “as expeditiously as possible.”

Meanwhile, news also came in this week that Kroger-owned King Soopers opened a new location in the city of Erie, Colo., considered a fast-growing area outside Boulder. The store at 2900 Arapahoe Road welcomed shoppers on Oct. 2 and replaces an outpost that closed earlier in the week. Spanning 103,000 square feet, the latest King Soopers is nearly double the size of the previous store.

2. Shopper Loyalty Strained Amid Grocery Inflation

A new survey from R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. detailing consumers’ changing shopping habits in response to higher prices caught readers’ attention. Those shoppers are opting for value over brand loyalty, favoring lower-priced alternatives, seeking bargains and eschewing products considered too expensive.

According to the report, brand loyalty is no longer a guarantee, with just 55% of shoppers saying they’ll remain loyal to the store they shop at most often – particularly Baby Boomers (61%) and affluent consumers (64%) – while 45% would consider changing stores for more savings, particularly Millennials (50%).

“Consumers are becoming more judicious with their purchasing decisions, in large part due to the continued impact of external factors, including inflation,” said Beth Johnson, a grocery industry expert and director of client strategy at Chicago-based RRD. “These factors are testing the loyalty of shoppers, making it more important than ever for marketers to rethink how they engage with buyers. Brands will need to meet shoppers where they are by emphasizing value and savings to hold their attention.”