THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger Rests Its Case; Walmart, Sam's Club Put Tech to the Test

Sam's Club President and CEO Chris Nicholas spoke on the keynote stage at this week's Groceryshop conference.
3. Sam’s Club and Walmart Put Tech to the Test
Thinking about technology differently has been a key ingredient in the differentiation strategy at Sam’s Club, and President and CEO Chris Nicholas took the keynote stage at this week’s Groceryshop conference in Las Vegas to discuss the club retailer’s latest technology solutions, e-commerce and being able to leverage Walmart’s prowess.
A new checkout-free prototype store in Texas is a statement of where the company wants to go in the future, Nicholas shared. Located in the Dallas/Fort Worth suburb of Grapevine, the soon-to-open location is fully digital, with customers using the company’s Scan & Go app on their smartphones to ring up their purchases as they shop.
Instead of checkout stands, the store will have an area dedicated to online-only items that shoppers can purchase on the spot to then have delivered to their home – ranging from artificial Christmas trees to Mercedes-Benz SUVs.
Tech news from parent company Walmart also made waves this week as the retailer shared that it is kicking its adaptive retail strategy into high gear. The retailer is now using proprietary AI, generative AI, augmented reality and immersive commerce platforms to create hyper-personalized, convenient and engaging shopping experiences in its Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, as well as on its apps and other virtual environments.
4. Fresh Thyme Keeps Eye on Grocery Trends in Midwest
Fresh Thyme Market unveiled its second annual food trend predictions for 2025. The report leverages shopping behaviors to spotlight the top 10 food trends that will shape the way Midwesterners shop and eat in the coming year.
Among the trends are functional foods, the evolution of the mushroom and a takeover by spicy foods. Read on to see the rest of the trend predictions.
5. Ahold Delhaize Leader Talks Shop
Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller addressed the crowd at Groceryshop this week and also spoke with Progressive Grocer during the event. The leader of the multinational grocery company discussed the fact that value, quality and convenience remain at the heart of the business, though in a slightly different way than in years past. Muller discussed those basic tenets of grocery, as well as the multinational company’s focus on omnichannel, retail media, private label and more.
When it comes to value, quality and convenience, Muller said each discipline needs to be looked at differently than it once was. “It's not only price, it's also value and price and it's also personal pricing or personalization when we talk about the value dimension. And when we talk about the quality dimension, it's not only the product in itself, it's also the journey, the experience in itself, but also elements like healthy food, like sustainably sourced.”
As for convenience, location is just part of the equation. “[I]t's also about the journey itself and what is convenient in foods,” Muller said.