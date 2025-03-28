THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger Countersues Albertsons; Dollar Tree Offloads Family Dollar Banner

3. Kroger Countersues Albertsons Over Failed Merger

The Kroger Co. has filed a legal response to the Albertsons Cos. earlier lawsuit against it, which the latter company filed in December as a result of the grocers’ failed merger attempt. Kroger is claiming that while it was working to seek regulatory approval and close the merger, Albertsons was engaging in a secret campaign alongside C&S Wholesale Grocers to pursue its own regulatory strategy, which ultimately undermined Kroger's efforts.

Kroger said that as a result of its misconduct, Albertsons is not entitled to the $600 million termination fee under the terms of the parties' merger agreement, nor is Albertsons entitled to other damages it is seeking. The alleged misconduct included incoming Albertsons CEO Susan Morris’ “secret communications with C&S's CEO and others, utilizing personal emails and cell phones to advance Albertsons's strategy.”

With these counterclaims, Kroger is seeking damages from Albertsons as a result of its misconduct and breaches of the merger agreement. Kroger says it will seek to recover the investment it made to obtain regulatory approval for the merger while Albertsons was working to undermine it.

In a media statement regarding the countersuit, an Albertsons spokesperson said: "Kroger’s weak claims are a deliberate tactic to distract from its own ongoing executive leadership issues; blatant and recurring failures to carry out its contractual obligations under the merger agreement; and avoid paying the damages it owes to Albertsons. Albertsons was steadfastly committed to the success of the combination from the outset. By contrast, Kroger did not hold up its end of the bargain, despite its duty under the merger agreement to take 'any and all actions' to address regulatory concerns.”

4. Giant Food Working to Keep Groceries Affordable

In an exclusive interview with Giant Food this week, PG Senior Editor Lynn Petrak learned more about how the grocer is working to minimize price impact on shoppers across its footprint in the face of a market that has yet to return to the prior definitions of normal.

“The lens at the center of it is the idea that ensuring groceries are affordable is probably one of the most pressing issues for any grocery retailer. I know for a fact that it is here at Giant. We obsess over looking at the data and how folks are shopping and what they are thinking,” said Ryan Draude, director, omnichannel loyalty, CRM and shopper marketing.

Heeding sentiment and some shifting behaviors in light of ongoing elevated inflation, Giant Food has deployed a variety of tactics to help its customers get the groceries they want and need while also keeping its business healthy. Read on to learn more about those tactics.

5. Pricing Transparency Ordinance Passed in San Diego

News came in this week that California’s San Diego City Council passed the Grocery Pricing Transparency Ordinance, a first-in-the-nation policy banning digital-only coupons in the city. According to District 9 Council member Sean Elo-Rivera, seniors and low-income families who may not be able to access these digital deals as easily unfairly end up paying higher prices.

According to Times of San Diego, under the new ordinance, grocers in the city that offer digital deals would be required also to have paper coupons available in-store and accessible to all customers. This allows all San Diegans to access the same deals, regardless of whether they have access to smartphones or the internet.

Grocers have 90 days to comply with the new regulations. Before then, the ordinance must go through a second reading that will take place in April.