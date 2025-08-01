Energy Drinks Are Bigger Than Ever

Standing Out, On and Off the Shelf

Of course, it’s not enough to offer the clean-ingredient decks and trending flavors that consumers crave – brands and retailers also have to get shoppers to try the products in the first place and then keep on buying them.

“We have found that the presence of singles [cans] drives trial, and [limited-time-offer] flavors have also been very successful for us” at retailers such as Meijer and Walmart, notes Cheemalapati.

Establishing an in-store presence doesn’t end at the shelf, however.

“Our retail partners are helping us amplify our approach with dynamic off-shelf displays, exclusive promotions and lifestyle tie-ins, such as gaming, where we’re drawing new consumers into the category,” says Pagels. “It’s not about following the category. It’s about reshaping it around what people want.”

She adds: “Off-shelf placement is everything. Ideally, brands can create something eye-catching, accessible and backed by shopper insights. Our Pure Kick Forza displays at Family Dollar and Dollar General are doing really well. We leaned into lifestyle integrations with a gaming promotion that brings energy products into real cultural moments. By offering exclusive shopper deals tied to relevant passion points, we’re not just selling products, we’re helping to bring new customers into the category.”

Additionally, when it comes to marketing and merchandising, the outside can be just as important as what’s inside.

“Showcasing our incredible flavor profiles in eye-catching packaging is a must,” emphasizes Thomas. “Beyond that, we really strive to reinforce our credibility, be it our NSF Certified for Sport certification or our professional partners, such as Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley. By showcasing recognizable faces consumers trust, it reinforces our expertise in the category and ensures retail partners and consumers alike feel comfortable reaching for any of our products.”

Future Energy

What will the energy drink industry serve up in the next few years?

“I was recently at a conference in New York City and noticed several key themes shaping the future of the energy drink category,” says Thomas. “Many brands are leaning into hydration and electrolytes, as well as global-inspired flavors like mango. There’s also a growing presence of beverages infused with functional ingredients like adaptogens. Across the board, convenience and affordability continue to be major priorities for brands looking to meet evolving consumer expectations.”

“We’re going to see more functional stacking – energy plus hydration, plus immunity, plus protein,” predicts Pagels. “It’s a move toward personalization by daypart, where people are choosing products that serve very specific needs at different times of day.”

She adds: “Flavors will continue to evolve, too, with more adventurous profiles and less reliance on synthetic dyes. Our team is focused on meeting that future now, with smart innovation, accessible price points, and bold product experiences that don’t sacrifice flavor, function or value.”

“V8 Energy is continuing to innovate by introducing bold new flavors and formats that meet evolving consumer interests,” notes Cheemalapati. “Our limited-time-offer strategy has been a major success, giving us the opportunity to introduce trend-forward seasonal flavors like this summer’s Tropical edition, Passionfruit Orange Guava.”

She continues: “Looking ahead, we’re expanding into high-level platforms that go beyond the traditional ready-to-drink space. Just [recently], we launched V8 Energy Drink Mix in three refreshing flavors: Peach Mango, Strawberry Lemonade and Pomegranate Blueberry. This convenient powder format is gaining momentum as more consumers seek customizable energy options. And while we can’t give away all our secrets, you can definitely expect more exciting launches to come.”

In fact, regarding V8’s work on energy drink products, Cheemalapati asserts, “We’re just getting started.”