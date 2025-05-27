 Skip to main content

Nutritious Snacking Ideas

Help customers bridge the gap between meals with healthier options
Molly Hembree, MS, RD, LD
healthy eating
Grocers should become a champion for shoppers in the aisles through snacks that address major health concerns.

It’s a shame that snacking has a less-than-stellar reputation. After all, nearly one-quarter of all energy (calorie) intake in the American diet is from snacks rather than beverages or meals1. Snacking is core to our eating behaviors and bridges the gap between meals. Here are some nutritious snacking ideas for primary health concerns to support your customers’ wellness.

Heart Health

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease, which includes heart disease and stroke, claims more lives in the United States than the second and third causes of death combined. Major contributing factors to cardiovascular disease include high blood pressure (which affects 47% of Americans) and high LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol. Your retailer can champion customers’ health by offering free blood pressure screenings, discounted cholesterol tests and delicious snacks that keep hearts strong.  Stock your freezers with budget-friendly frozen vegetables, your condiment aisle with reduced-sodium sauces, your prepared foods section with baked rather than fried offerings, and your meat department with high-quality lean animal proteins.

Blood Sugar Management

Whether shoppers are diabetic (type 1, type 2 or gestational) or prediabetic, or experience episodes of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), they have unique needs that can be met through products in your store. These individuals should shy away from foods and drinks with excess added sugar, turn to higher intakes of non-starchy vegetables, swap refined grains for whole grains, and include lean proteins, including plant proteins. Common pharmacy supplies that these patients may purchase include blood glucose meters, glucose tablets or compression socks. Consider cross-merchandising nutrition pamphlets in your store’s pharmacy area to make the connection obvious. Snacks that can be advertised include carrots with a light ranch dip, celery with hummus, or whole grain crackers with light cottage cheese.

Bone Health

Most progress in building up bone density happens throughout our teens, twenties and thirties. After this, bone health can be properly maintained through a combination of factors, including weight-bearing physical activity and optimal intake of key vitamins and minerals like vitamin D and calcium. May is National Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month – an opportune time to highlight the ways that your retailer is there for shoppers, particularly those in their 50s and beyond. Bone-supporting snacks include Greek yogurt and reduced-fat string cheese for calcium, and most salmon and mushrooms as good sources of vitamin D, while calcium and vitamin D are also found in cow’s milk and fortified plant-based milks.

Weight Loss or Maintenance

Achieving or maintaining a healthy weight has been an ongoing American journey for decades. The impact of the broader use of medications such as GLP-1s (glucagon-like peptide-1) for obesity, like Wegovy and Zepbound, is felt throughout the marketplace, including at grocery stores. These customers are seeking lower-calorie foods and beverages, along with higher-protein, higher-fiber and portion-controlled options. Snacks that deliver include an individual almond tube with a banana, an overnight oats cup with a spoonful of peanut butter, or a single-serve protein smoothie made with fruit and low-fat milk. Research shows better patient weight loss outcomes when a registered dietitian is included on the patient’s health care team.

Become a champion for your shoppers in the aisles through nutritious snack ideas that address major health concerns, and enlist the help of registered dietitians to provide an elevated level of support. 

1. Enriquez JP, Gollub E. “Snacking Consumption among Adults in the United States: A Scoping Review.” Nutrients. 2023 Mar 25;15(7):1596. doi: 10.3390/nu15071596. PMID: 37049435; PMCID: PMC10097271.

