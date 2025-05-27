It’s a shame that snacking has a less-than-stellar reputation. After all, nearly one-quarter of all energy (calorie) intake in the American diet is from snacks rather than beverages or meals1. Snacking is core to our eating behaviors and bridges the gap between meals. Here are some nutritious snacking ideas for primary health concerns to support your customers’ wellness.

Heart Health

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease, which includes heart disease and stroke, claims more lives in the United States than the second and third causes of death combined. Major contributing factors to cardiovascular disease include high blood pressure (which affects 47% of Americans) and high LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol. Your retailer can champion customers’ health by offering free blood pressure screenings, discounted cholesterol tests and delicious snacks that keep hearts strong. Stock your freezers with budget-friendly frozen vegetables, your condiment aisle with reduced-sodium sauces, your prepared foods section with baked rather than fried offerings, and your meat department with high-quality lean animal proteins.

Blood Sugar Management

Whether shoppers are diabetic (type 1, type 2 or gestational) or prediabetic, or experience episodes of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), they have unique needs that can be met through products in your store. These individuals should shy away from foods and drinks with excess added sugar, turn to higher intakes of non-starchy vegetables, swap refined grains for whole grains, and include lean proteins, including plant proteins. Common pharmacy supplies that these patients may purchase include blood glucose meters, glucose tablets or compression socks. Consider cross-merchandising nutrition pamphlets in your store’s pharmacy area to make the connection obvious. Snacks that can be advertised include carrots with a light ranch dip, celery with hummus, or whole grain crackers with light cottage cheese.