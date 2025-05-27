Nutritious Snacking Ideas
Bone Health
Most progress in building up bone density happens throughout our teens, twenties and thirties. After this, bone health can be properly maintained through a combination of factors, including weight-bearing physical activity and optimal intake of key vitamins and minerals like vitamin D and calcium. May is National Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month – an opportune time to highlight the ways that your retailer is there for shoppers, particularly those in their 50s and beyond. Bone-supporting snacks include Greek yogurt and reduced-fat string cheese for calcium, and most salmon and mushrooms as good sources of vitamin D, while calcium and vitamin D are also found in cow’s milk and fortified plant-based milks.
Weight Loss or Maintenance
Achieving or maintaining a healthy weight has been an ongoing American journey for decades. The impact of the broader use of medications such as GLP-1s (glucagon-like peptide-1) for obesity, like Wegovy and Zepbound, is felt throughout the marketplace, including at grocery stores. These customers are seeking lower-calorie foods and beverages, along with higher-protein, higher-fiber and portion-controlled options. Snacks that deliver include an individual almond tube with a banana, an overnight oats cup with a spoonful of peanut butter, or a single-serve protein smoothie made with fruit and low-fat milk. Research shows better patient weight loss outcomes when a registered dietitian is included on the patient’s health care team.
Become a champion for your shoppers in the aisles through nutritious snack ideas that address major health concerns, and enlist the help of registered dietitians to provide an elevated level of support.
