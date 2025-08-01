 Skip to main content

'A Game-Changer' in the Energy Space

ALLDAY comes in an innovative spray format
ALLDAY Energy
ALLDAY energy spray is currently in expansion mode.

Now, instead of opening a container of their favorite energy drink, or mixing a powder packet with water, consumers can spray the product right into their mouths. Austin, Texas-based ALLDAY – described by company CEO Alex Cantwell as “a game-changer” in the space – offers “fast and effective energy without having to chug an entire can.”

“We’re witnessing a shift toward alternative energy formats that challenge traditional beverages,” notes Cantwell. “A new wave of products is emerging, including sprays, gums and pouches that offer fast-acting, multi-serving and lower-cost alternatives to energy drinks.”

According to Cantwell, ALLDAY delivers the effects of caffeine twice as fast as any traditional drinkable caffeine product on the market. The pocket-sized multi-serve product contains six servings of caffeine for $4.99, “a fraction of the cost per serving compared to single-serve energy drinks,” he points out.

“For retailers, the emergence of small non-refrigerated caffeine products has been well received, as they are lightweight, take up minimal shelf space and offer strong revenue potential for retailers,” adds Cantwell.

Brewed and bottled in the United States, the clean-ingredient, sugar-free product contains such ingredients as natural caffeine from organic green coffee beans; N-acetyl-L-tyrosine, a highly bioavailable amino acid that supports dopamine production and cognitive performance under stress; and L-theanine, an amino acid naturally found in green tea and known to enhance alertness and reduce the side effects of caffeine when taken together. The spray is also keto, vegan, Paleo-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, nut-free and non-GMO.

ALLDAY is mainly carried in the convenience channel, where portability and impulse buys are key drivers. “Because the product is shelf-stable, it’s merchandised at the front of the store, often near the register, maximizing visibility and minimizing footprint,” explains Cantwell. “We’ve found that this compact format fits easily into planograms while standing out as a unique product in a crowded category.”

The product line, which comes in Tropical Burst and Strawberry Blast flavors, is currently available at convenience stores across Austin and Atlanta, with expansion plans underway. 

