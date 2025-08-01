'A Game-Changer' in the Energy Space

Now, instead of opening a container of their favorite energy drink, or mixing a powder packet with water, consumers can spray the product right into their mouths. Austin, Texas-based ALLDAY – described by company CEO Alex Cantwell as “a game-changer” in the space – offers “fast and effective energy without having to chug an entire can.”

“We’re witnessing a shift toward alternative energy formats that challenge traditional beverages,” notes Cantwell. “A new wave of products is emerging, including sprays, gums and pouches that offer fast-acting, multi-serving and lower-cost alternatives to energy drinks.”

[RELATED: Energy Drinks Are Bigger Than Ever]

According to Cantwell, ALLDAY delivers the effects of caffeine twice as fast as any traditional drinkable caffeine product on the market. The pocket-sized multi-serve product contains six servings of caffeine for $4.99, “a fraction of the cost per serving compared to single-serve energy drinks,” he points out.