'A Game-Changer' in the Energy Space
“For retailers, the emergence of small non-refrigerated caffeine products has been well received, as they are lightweight, take up minimal shelf space and offer strong revenue potential for retailers,” adds Cantwell.
Brewed and bottled in the United States, the clean-ingredient, sugar-free product contains such ingredients as natural caffeine from organic green coffee beans; N-acetyl-L-tyrosine, a highly bioavailable amino acid that supports dopamine production and cognitive performance under stress; and L-theanine, an amino acid naturally found in green tea and known to enhance alertness and reduce the side effects of caffeine when taken together. The spray is also keto, vegan, Paleo-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, nut-free and non-GMO.
ALLDAY is mainly carried in the convenience channel, where portability and impulse buys are key drivers. “Because the product is shelf-stable, it’s merchandised at the front of the store, often near the register, maximizing visibility and minimizing footprint,” explains Cantwell. “We’ve found that this compact format fits easily into planograms while standing out as a unique product in a crowded category.”
The product line, which comes in Tropical Burst and Strawberry Blast flavors, is currently available at convenience stores across Austin and Atlanta, with expansion plans underway.