Kraft Heinz Is Coming to a Music Venue Near You

Kraft Heinz has entered into a multi-year agreement with music entertainment company Live Nation to bring its products to concertgoers across the country. As part of the deal, the CPG heavyweight will be the Official Condiment and Official Mac & Cheese of 80 select venues in the Live Nation portfolio.

Products including Heinz Ketchup, Mustard and Relish, along with Kraft Deluxe Mac & Cheese, will be integrated into menu offerings at the Live Nation venues. The partnership will kick off at the Lollapalooza music festival from July 31 to August 3.

