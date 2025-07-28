 Skip to main content

Kraft Heinz Is Coming to a Music Venue Near You

Partnership with Live Nation brings iconic products to concertgoers across the U.S.
Emily Crowe
iconic brands
Kraft Deluxe Mac & Cheese will be integrated into menu offerings at 80 select Live Nation venues.

Kraft Heinz has entered into a multi-year agreement with music entertainment company Live Nation to bring its products to concertgoers across the country. As part of the deal, the CPG heavyweight will be the Official Condiment and Official Mac & Cheese of 80 select venues in the Live Nation portfolio.

Products including Heinz Ketchup, Mustard and Relish, along with Kraft Deluxe Mac & Cheese, will be integrated into menu offerings at the Live Nation venues. The partnership will kick off at the Lollapalooza music festival from July 31 to August 3.

“By partnering with Live Nation, we’re able to create unforgettable experiences that bring fans together through food, live music, and entertainment,” said Peter Hall, president of elevation, North America at Kraft Heinz. “As part of our company strategy, we continue to look for ways to engage with consumers anywhere they’re eating outside of the kitchen – including at music festivals, concerts, and more. Our partnership with Live Nation is a great example of this in action, helping us turn up the flavor and highlight our beloved sauce portfolio to music fans nationwide.”

“Food is a key part of the fan experience, and we’re excited to welcome Kraft Heinz, one of the most beloved names in food, to our expanding portfolio of food and beverage partners,” said Russell Wallach, global president, media & sponsorship at Live Nation. “This partnership reflects our commitment to elevating the food experience across our venues, while also giving brands a more meaningful role in the moments fans live for.”

Earlier this month, speculation began swirling around Kraft Heinz, which is reportedly considering spinning off a part of its grocery portfolio. A story in the Wall Street Journal cited sources who claimed that Kraft Heinz will keep some of its signature brands, including Heinz ketchup and Grey Poupon mustard, while selling off others to a separate entity. 

The alleged deal could be worth $20 billion, according to the report, though the breakup isn’t a done deal in terms of a decision.

