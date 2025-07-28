Kraft Heinz Is Coming to a Music Venue Near You
“Food is a key part of the fan experience, and we’re excited to welcome Kraft Heinz, one of the most beloved names in food, to our expanding portfolio of food and beverage partners,” said Russell Wallach, global president, media & sponsorship at Live Nation. “This partnership reflects our commitment to elevating the food experience across our venues, while also giving brands a more meaningful role in the moments fans live for.”
Earlier this month, speculation began swirling around Kraft Heinz, which is reportedly considering spinning off a part of its grocery portfolio. A story in the Wall Street Journal cited sources who claimed that Kraft Heinz will keep some of its signature brands, including Heinz ketchup and Grey Poupon mustard, while selling off others to a separate entity.
The alleged deal could be worth $20 billion, according to the report, though the breakup isn’t a done deal in terms of a decision.