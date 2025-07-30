Grupo Bimbo Aims to Remove All Artificial Colorants by End of 2026

Currently, 99% of Grupo Bimbo’s daily consumption products, including its core categories of bread, buns and rolls, tortillas, bagels, and English muffins, are already free from artificial flavors and colorants.

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. has made a “firm commitment” to eliminate all artificial colorants from its entire product portfolio by the end of 2026. The multinational company’s goal is to offer simpler and natural recipes across its global portfolio.

Currently, 99% of Grupo Bimbo’s daily consumption products, including its core categories of bread, buns and rolls, tortillas, bagels, and English muffins, are already free from artificial flavors and colorants. These categories represent about 50% of the company’s worldwide net sales and more than 70% of its sales in the United States.

