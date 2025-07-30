Grupo Bimbo Aims to Remove All Artificial Colorants by End of 2026
The Health Star Rating is an international standard created in Australia and New Zealand. Its methodology evaluates the nutritional profile of packaged foods and beverages, assigning them a rating from 0.5 to 5 stars.
Grupo Bimbo is the largest baking company in the world, serving 76 countries worldwide and operating in 39 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa, with 245 bakeries and plants, and more than 1,500 sales centers. Its diverse product portfolio includes sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 54,000 routes and 152,000-plus associates.