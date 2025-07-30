 Skip to main content

Grupo Bimbo Aims to Remove All Artificial Colorants by End of 2026

Multinational company also intends for 100% of its baked goods and snacks to be made with simple, natural recipes by 2030
Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. has made a “firm commitment” to eliminate all artificial colorants from its entire product portfolio by the end of 2026. The multinational company’s goal is to offer simpler and natural recipes across its global portfolio.  

Currently, 99% of Grupo Bimbo’s daily consumption products, including its core categories of bread, buns and rolls, tortillas, bagels, and English muffins, are already free from artificial flavors and colorants. These categories represent about 50% of the company’s worldwide net sales and more than 70% of its sales in the United States.

“We continue making solid progress toward our health-and-wellness targets,” said Rafael Pamias, CEO of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo. “By year-end, we expect 100% of our bread, buns and breakfast portfolio to deliver positive nutrition, achieving a Health Star Rating of 3.5 or higher. Looking ahead, we are expanding our focus with a bold goal: By 2026, all our products will be free from artificial colorants. And by 2030, we aim for 100% of our baked goods and snacks to be made with simple, natural recipes — ensuring our products remain safe, nutritious, affordable and accessible to families around the world.”

The Health Star Rating is an international standard created in Australia and New Zealand. Its methodology evaluates the nutritional profile of packaged foods and beverages, assigning them a rating from 0.5 to 5 stars.

Grupo Bimbo is the largest baking company in the world, serving 76 countries worldwide and operating in 39 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa, with 245 bakeries and plants, and more than 1,500 sales centers. Its diverse product portfolio includes sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 54,000 routes and 152,000-plus associates.

