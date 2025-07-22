Food Giants Face Tough Decisions Amid Rising Popularity of Store Brands

In a $600 million deal, Conagra is spinning off its shelf-stable food product business to Hometown Food.
Meanwhile, General Mills Inc. completed the sale of its U.S. yogurt business to Lactalis for $1.2 billion. The divestiture includes the U.S. operations of several yogurt brands, including Yoplait, Go-Gurt, Oui, Mountain High and :ratio, as well as manufacturing facilities in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Reed City, Mich. The business will now operate as a new Lactalis USA division called Midwest Yogurt.
Further, Conagra Brands Inc., sold its century-old Chef Boyardee brand to the Hometown Food Co. in a $600 million deal. Through this agreement, Hometown Food will acquire an 820,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Milton, Pa., along with all assets and operations dedicated to the Chef Boyardee line, except for the brand’s frozen skillet meals. Those items will be licensed by Hometown to Conagra. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of Conagra's fiscal year 2026, which is the second quarter of the 2025 calendar year.
Additionally, Del Monte Foods Corp., one of the country’s largest producers, distributors and marketers of branded food products, recently revealed that it’s looking for its own buyer. The nearly 140-year-old company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of an overall strategic balance-sheet restructuring. Del Monte’s portfolio consists of such brands as Del Monte, Contadina, College Inn, Kitchen Basics, JOYBA, Take Root Organics, and S&W.
“This is a strategic step forward for Del Monte Foods. After a thorough evaluation of all available options, we determined a court-supervised sale process is the most effective way to accelerate our turnaround and create a stronger and enduring Del Monte Foods," said Greg Longstreet, president and CEO of Walnut Creek, Calif.-based Del Monte Foods. "With an improved capital structure, enhanced financial position and new ownership, we will be better positioned for long-term success."
And then there’s Kraft Heinz, which is reportedly considering spinning off a part of its grocery portfolio. A story in The Wall Street Journal cited sources who claimed that Kraft Heinz will keep some of its signature brands, including Heinz ketchup and Grey Poupon mustard, while selling off others to a separate entity. The alleged deal could be worth $20 billion, according to the report.
Other lesser-known deals are also making an impact on the national-brand space. For instance, The Hershey Co. is acquiring the healthy-snack company LesserEvil. Hershey will fold this brand into its stable of other salty snack brands that include SkinnyPop, Dot’s Homemade Pretzels and Pirate’s Booty. The deal is expected to close later this year.
“Investing in LesserEvil brings a multi-category, better-for-you snacks platform to extend our offerings into new categories and forms, reaching new consumers in more eating occasions,” said Michele Buck, Hershey’s president and CEO.
Also, Flowers Foods Inc. has officially acquired Simple Mills, a natural food brand that offers crackers, cookies, bars, baking mixes, and pancake and waffle mixes. The deal broadens Flowers’ portfolio of packaged bakery foods. With the acquisition valued at $795 million, Flowers offers more natural options to complement its existing brands that include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse and Tastykake.