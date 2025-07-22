Food Giants Face Tough Decisions Amid Rising Popularity of Store Brands

Kellanova provides Mars Snacking with entry into new attractive snacking categories by adding two new billion-dollar brands – Pringles and Cheez-It – to the Mars business.

As grocery prices continue to rise, a new national survey by retail intelligence company RDSolutions reveals that 86% of U.S. shoppers have switched to private label products for at least some of the items they regularly purchase.

Recent data from the Private Label Manufacturers Association and insights firm Circana affirms that sales of store-brand items outpaced sales of national-brand products during the first half of 2025. That research shows that store-brand dollar sales surged nearly four times faster than those of national brands.

With consumers spending less on increasingly expensive name-brand packaged food, a number of food giants are making drastic business moves that have dominated headlines halfway through 2025. From acquisitions to bankruptcy to spinoffs, these food companies are strategizing on the best ways to get back in shoppers' grocery carts.

CPG Business Review

In what has been described by analysts as the largest CPG transaction since the merger between Kraft and H.J. Heinz in 2015, Mars Inc. made headlines over its plans to acquire Kellanova for $35.9 billion. Originally revealed in August of last year, the deal only recently cleared U.S. regulatory hurdles.

While exact timing can’t be predicted, Mars and Kellanova expect the acquisition to close toward the end of 2025. Once the transaction is complete, Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking, headed by Global President Andrew Clarke and based in Chicago. Mars plans to further nurture and grow Kellanova’s brands, including the acceleration of innovation to meet evolving consumer tastes and preferences, local investment to expand reach, and the introduction of more better-for-you nutrition options.

The Kellogg’s brand again gave the industry something to talk about earlier this month, when it was revealed that Italian company The Ferrero Group was acquiring WK Kellogg Co for $3.1 billion. The acquisition includes the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of WK Kellogg’s famous cereal portfolio, which includes the Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Rice Krispies lines.

"Joining Ferrero will provide WK Kellogg Co with greater resources and more flexibility to grow our iconic brands in this competitive and dynamic market," said Gary Pilnick, chairman and CEO of WK Kellogg Co. "We look forward to collaborating with their team to deliver on the great promise of cereal, explore opportunities beyond cereal, and help us bring our best to consumers every day."