The Top 10 Progressive Grocer Stories in January
Among the pieces posted on Progressive Grocer’s website in January, the 10 most popular overall, based on website analytics of the month’s unique page views, are:
- Stop & Shop Purchasing King Kullen
- NRF Recap: Grocery Retail Transformation Can't Be Pulled Off Alone
- 4 Grocers Using Mobile Apps to Help Shoppers Take Control of their Wellness Goals
- New Grocery Technology Piloted by Kroger, Microsoft Shows the Store of the Future
- Hannaford Tests Technology for More Interactive In-Store Grocery Shopping
- Save-A-Lot Laying Off Staff at New Corporate Headquarters
- SpartanNash Completes Martin’s Acquistions, Names New CIO
- Big Y CEO Donald D’Amour Stepping Down to Serve as Board Advisor
- Publix Planning Additional 'Deli-Centric' Locations
- SpartanNash Files Suit Against Gordy’s Markets