New Grocery Technology Piloted by Kroger, Microsoft Shows the Store of the Future

The Kroger Co. and Redmond, Wash.-based technology company Microsoft Corp. are piloting a new smart technology system to transform two of the grocery giant's stores – as well as, potentially, other retailers' operations – in the way that they personalize the shopping experience and improve associate productivity.

Located near each company's headquarters, the stores – one in Redmond, Wash., and the other in Monroe, Ohio – are using Kroger Technology innovations powered by Microsoft Azure, Kroger's preferred cloud platform for retail as a service (RaaS). The two companies also are offering the same platform to other operators in the industry.