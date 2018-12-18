Kroger Divests Digital Coupon, Rebate Publishing Unit to Inmar

The Kroger Co. is divesting its digital coupon and rebate publishing unit to Inmar, a technology and data analytics firm based in Winston-Salem, N.C.

You Technology is a cloud-based digital offer platform that enables digital offers for redemption at Kroger and other U.S. retailers. Through the deal, You Technology will become a part of Inmar, and Kroger will hold a long-term services agreement for continued delivery of digital offer management services from the firm.

Kroger bought You Technology in 2014, seven years after the company began in South San Francisco, Calif. By divesting the division and its online engagement capabilities – combining them with Inmar's experience in managing open platforms – the deal will help improve coupon and rebate accessibility and expand it for CPGs, helping retailers of all sizes compete and deliver on consumers' evolving expectations.

"As part of our strategic relationship, the combination of Kroger's unique assets and personalization expertise and Inmar's technology solutions now with YouTech will drive more innovation and value for Kroger customers and CPG partners," said Yael Cosset, Kroger's chief digital officer.

The services agreement supports two pillars of Kroger's Restock strategy, namely Redefine the Food and Grocery Customer Experience, and Expand Partnerships to Create Customer Value, Cossett asserted.

"By joining together with Inmar, YouTech will have the opportunity to expand both its retailer relationships outside of Kroger and its portfolio of capabilities," he noted.

In other Kroger technology news, the grocery giant kicked off the official launch of its grocery delivery via autonomous vehicles after extensive testing. The grocery technology made its formal debut in Scottsdale, Ariz., its original pilot market.

The Kroger Co. operates a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names nationwide. The Cincinnati-based company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. It is also Progressive Grocer's 2018 Retailer of the Year.