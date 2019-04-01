Stop & Shop Purchasing King Kullen

Stop & Shop has agreed to acquire King Kullen Grocery Co., Inc. The deal includes King Kullen’s 32 supermarkets, five Wild by Nature stores and the use of its Bethpage, N.Y., corporate office.

“King Kullen is a well-respected grocery chain in the Long Island market that has an 88-year tradition of excellent customer service,” noted Mark McGowan, president of Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop, a division of Ahold Delhaize USA. “We look forward to bringing our quality, selection and value to more communities in Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

The acquisition is currently anticipated to wrap up during the first quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

"In 1930, Michael J. Cullen opened the first King Kullen and ushered in the era of the great American supermarket,” said Brian Cullen, co-president of King Kullen. “As a family-owned and -operated business, we are very proud of our heritage and extremely grateful to all of our associates and customers for their support over the years. We are confident the Stop & Shop brand will carry on our legacy of service in the region."

When asked by Progressive Grocer whether the acquired stores would be rebranded under the Stop & Shop banner, a company spokeswoman responded: "Stop & Shop will evaluate the stores and make these decisions in the near future."

The Food Partners LLC was the financial and strategic advisor to Stop & Shop, and JP Morgan was the financial and strategic advisor to King Kullen.

Stop & Shop employs more than 61,000 associates and operates 400-plus stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on PG's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.