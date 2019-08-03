The Top 10 Progressive Grocer Stories in February
Among the pieces posted on Progressive Grocer’s website in February, the 10 most popular overall, based on website analytics of the month’s unique page views, are:
- Test Shoppers Find Kroger's New Digital Shelves 'Influential' on Purchase Decisions
- Walmart Introducing New Attendance Policy
- Kroger Names Next 2 Locations for Ocado-Powered Automated Fulfillment Centers
- Albertsons' Next-Generation Store is a Showplace for the Fresh Experience
- These 21 Independent Grocers Don't Let Size Hold Them Back
- Test Shoppers Found Kroger's Digital Shelf Tags 'Influential' – How Do They Feel About Walmart's?
- Southeastern Grocers Closing 22 Stores
- Whole Foods Converting All 365 Stores to Namesake Moniker
- Wegmans Introduces Temporary Price Reductions
- Private Label: Grocers Latch Onto Key Emerging Trends to 'Outstrip' Rivals