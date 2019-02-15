Wegmans Introduces Temporary Price Reductions

Wegmans Food Markets is rolling out temporary price reductions from Saturday Feb. 16 through Saturday, March 2. The price cuts encompass about 100 SKUs, most of them store-brand items, in the produce, meat, frozen, bakery, dairy and grocery departments.

Many of the items will have certain limits imposed when purchased with the grocer’s Shoppers Club Card. For instance, a 22-ounce package of Wegmans Giant Bread will go for just 79 cents, with a limit of four when a customer presents the card at checkout.

