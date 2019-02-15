Wegmans Introduces Temporary Price Reductions
Wegmans Food Markets is rolling out temporary price reductions from Saturday Feb. 16 through Saturday, March 2. The price cuts encompass about 100 SKUs, most of them store-brand items, in the produce, meat, frozen, bakery, dairy and grocery departments.
Many of the items will have certain limits imposed when purchased with the grocer’s Shoppers Club Card. For instance, a 22-ounce package of Wegmans Giant Bread will go for just 79 cents, with a limit of four when a customer presents the card at checkout.
The reason for the TPRs was the grocer’s wish to help struggling folks in the communities it serves.
“One of our local United Way partners let us know there are people still dealing with the consequences of the recent government shutdown,” explained Danny Wegman, chairman of Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans. “They asked if we could help. In particular, they called out the fact that February SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] benefits were paid in advance, and that this timing created a challenge in February for some recipients."
Added Wegman: “The most direct way for us to help is by lowering prices for all customers … on the items that will make nutritious meals at a truly affordable cost.”
With 98 stores in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, Wegmans is No. 14 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.