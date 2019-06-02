Albertsons' Next-Generation Store is a Showplace for the Fresh Experience

John Colgrove can barely contain his excitement when leading a tour of Albertsons on Broadway, the retailer’s next-generation concept store a mere stone’s throw from its corporate headquarters in Boise, Idaho.

“We call this our food paradise store,” asserts Colgrove, president of Albertsons’ Intermountain Division, as he walks the perimeter, talking up the store’s “meal in a bag” ready-to-cook dinner solutions, the surprise success of exotic meats like frog legs, and a fresh prepared department that, in his words, just kills it. “This is all about winning in fresh.”

Fresh, like organic produce, house-made mozzarella and sausage, dry-aged beef, sustainable seafood, hand-dipped chocolates, and a scratch bakery including signature items like dill pickle-flavored rye bread.