Tariffs Have Mixed Effects on Grocery Industry, Shoppers

The new tariffs born of the trade war between the United States and China have had positive and negative effects on the grocery industry, with future impacts still unknown, according to a new report from CPG industry sales and marketing agency Acosta. “The Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Grocery Industry” shows how tariffs have shaped grocery item prices since late summer 2019 and presents the perspectives of consumers, manufacturers and retailers.



“Tariffs are already impacting the average consumer and are expected to escalate,” said Colin Stewart, EVP, business intelligence at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta. “U.S. tariffs imposed on China have cost the average American household $600 per year, and that impact is expected to rise to $1,000 per year if the late 2019 tariffs take effect. It’s a difficult situation for manufacturers and retailers as well. Manufacturers are at the mercy of government decisions, and it is creating friction between manufacturers and retailers as to who will bear the costs of price increases.”