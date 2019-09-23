Press enter to search
Close search

Specialty Food Association Lobbies Against Tariffs

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Specialty Food Association Lobbies Against Tariffs

09/23/2019
Specialty Food Association Lobbies Against Tariffs
L-R: Andrew Gellert, Phil Kafarakis and Tom Gellert

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) president Phil Kafarakis and SFA member importer Atalanta, led by Tom and Andy Gellert, took their case against proposed tariffs to Washington D.C. They met with senior officials from the White House, Congress and the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Sept. 19.

The main mission of the visit, according to the SFA, was to vocalize how tariffs on European Union (EU) exports would negatively impact the $148 billion specialty food industry, its 1.3 million employees and U.S. customers. Potential tariffs are still uncertain, but Sept. 30 is a date to watch when the World Trade Organization will make a final damages decision in the dispute between the U.S. and EU that will trigger US Trade Representative (USTR) action.

"We are encouraged by the administration's interest in understanding the potential negative impact of 100% tariffs on food businesses," Kafarakis said after the meetings. "But we're disappointed that this has become a political matter and has caught our members by surprise. It's disturbing that the proverbial ship has sailed and our concerns haven't been considered."

Kafarakis has also provided testimonies to the USTR in regards to tariffs. 

The not-for-profit Specialty Food Association has more than 3,800 member companies in the U.S. and abroad and produces the industry's Fancy Food Shows twice a year. 

Also Worth Reading

Shopper Prices

More Than Half of Americans Will Change Shopping Habits Because of Tariffs

Survey results bolster retailers’ objection to policy

Specialty Foods

Specialty Food Industry Sales Reach New High, Nearing $150B

Annual 'State of the Specialty Food Industry' report highlights increased growth

Tariffs Loom

Tariff Delay Until December Gives Retailers Brief Respite

Trade organizations urge trade resolution with China before Dec. 15 deadline

US China Trade

Retailers Call Latest Round of Tariffs on Chinese Goods ‘Flawed Strategy’

Industry urges talks to improve trade relations

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Trading Partners
FMI, Specialty Food Association Forge Alliance
Specialty Foods
SFA Unveils 2019 SOFI Award Winners