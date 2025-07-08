Tariffs Causing Retail Uncertainty
Kleinhenz points out that Fed officials are closely watching the “inflation psychology” of consumers — how their expectations about future inflation influence their current spending and savings decisions and whether they are influenced by short-term price increases.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, consumers are indeed reining in their grocery spending. Its the latest report shows that overall retail and foodservice sales dipped 0.9% and grocery sales slid 0.8% from April to May.
Meanwhile, supply chain software company Blue Yonder's recently conducted its own global research, releasing its 2025 Global Consumer Sentiment on Grocery Inflation Survey that examined how sustained inflation, supply chain challenges and global tariffs are influencing grocery spending. The survey, which polled consumers across Australia and New Zealand, France, Germany, the Middle East, the United Kindgom, and the United States, found that 85% of overall respondents are concerned about inflation’s impact on grocery prices, illustrating consumer unease and clear changes in purchasing decisions across the world.
Consumers in the United States (65%), the U.K. (56%) and the Middle East (50%) feel global tariffs are the leading cause of rising prices.
Almost two-thirds of consumers (65%) report they would buy fewer grocery items across categories to cope with price increases, while 42% would shop at discount and wholesale stores. In addition, approximately one-third would prefer shopping based on promotions and discounts (36%) and switching to private label brands (34%). Alcohol is facing the biggest budget cuts compared to other grocery categories, with one-third (33%) of consumers saying they would reduce alcohol purchases in response to inflation price increases.
