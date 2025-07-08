Tariffs Causing Retail Uncertainty

While economic fundamentals appear solid at the halfway point of the year, uncertainty is pervasive. This is according to Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist at National Retail Federation (NRF) and author of NRF's Monthly Economic Review, July edition.

“This year began with high expectations for the strength of the U.S. economy,” Kleinhenz said, noting strong 2.8% year-over-year growth in gross domestic product in 2024 that was led by consumer spending and helped by business and government spending. “Since then, anxiety and confusion have taken center stage in the economy and financial markets as uncertainty over public policy has intensified. It was difficult to judge how policy changes would impact the economy in early 2025 and it remains so now.

“There are many crosscurrents surrounding tariffs, immigration and deregulation, and everyone is sorting through what the tariff rates are going to be, how they will impact inflation for retail products and, importantly, how long they will be in place,” continued Kleinhenz.

Food prices continue their own familiar pattern of volatility. According to the latest government data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food at home rose 0.3% from May to June and was up 2.2% on a 12-month basis.