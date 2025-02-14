Prices Fuel Higher Grocery Sales in January

A couple of days after the government shared its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) showing a hotter-than-hoped-for 0.5% monthly increase in grocery inflation, another federal agency released the latest sales data.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s monthly sales report for retail and foodservices, overall sales dipped 0.9% to $723.9 billion from December to January, not unexpectedly due to the post-holiday timing. That said, the grocery sector was stable even after a busy December: adjusted grocery sales edged up 0.2%, topping $76.17 billion in January versus $76.03 billion the prior month. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, grocery sales came in 3.9% higher.

The bump in sales reflects both resilience among U.S. shoppers and a parallel uptick in inflation. It’s a familiar scenario, following similar trends over the past couple of years.

“The grocery sector saw a slight increase in overall sales compared to December due to the increase in food prices in January. Prices have certainly been impacted by the soaring price of eggs related to elongated issues with avian bird flu,” observed Chip West, a retail and consumer behavior expert with RRD. “This was conveyed as the biggest increase in egg prices in nearly 10 years and has been a primary factor in the rise of food-at-home costs. As a key ingredient in countless products, the rising price of eggs creates a ripple effect that influences broader consumer spending patterns."