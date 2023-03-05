Curbside drive-thru grocer JackBe has opened its second location, the second of three locations scheduled to open this year. Located at 2121 West Danforth in Edmond, Okla., the more than 42,000-square-foot site encompasses a 22,000-square-foot store and the new corporate headquarters, which includes such amenities as a test kitchen.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second location and to expand our mission to introduce a new way to shop, providing high-quality products with fast grocery service, which equates to the ultimate convenience for our customers,” said JackBe CEO Alex Ruhter. “Every industry is subject to disruption, and grocery is no different. After researching the market, we knew that the traditional business model of in-store shopping didn’t fit with convenience-minded, tech-savvy shoppers. What we offer, an app-driven, curbside drive-up grocery model, is resonating.”

JackBe opened what it said was the country’s first curbside drive-thru grocery in January 2023 at 18001 North May Avenue in Edmond. According to the company, more than 50% of the people who tried JackBe returned to order more groceries. JackBe guarantees no substitutions 100% of the time, and there are no membership fees and no minimum order required. With the ability to serve up to 200 orders per hour, the new location will offer the most frequently purchased products from all of the categories customers need to restock their homes.

A third location is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 in Mustang, Okla. Both Edmond stores are open seven days a week, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. In March, the grocer revealed that it had raised $11.5 million in capital to fast-track the development and expansion of its business.